What O.J. Simpson Has Said About His Experience In Prison

O.J. Simpson's prison life was different from a typical inmate's sentence. After famously being acquitted of the murder in 1995, Simpson served nine years in prison for his involvement in an armed robbery from 2008 until being paroled in 2017. Despite the attention his celebrity caused, the former NFL star managed to stay out of trouble. "His cell mates were usually bigger dudes that could take care of business if anybody hassled him," Greg Lewis — a former inmate who served time at Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada around the same time as Simpson — told CNN in 2017.

In fact, Simpson often enjoyed preferential treatment, which included perks at mealtime. "What happened usually O.J. Simpson cuts in front of every line," Jeffrey Felix, a former correctional officer who befriended Simpson while he was behind bars at Lovelock, told CNN. Felix spoke about the famous Lovelock inmate on multiple occasions. "O.J. Simpson is not suffering in prison. He's eating well. He's exercising well. He's got a flat screen TV," the former correctional officer told ABC News in 2017. "There's plenty for him to do at that prison and he's always happy," Felix told USA Today in a separate interview that same year.

When addressing the parole board in 2017, Simpson spoke fondly of his time at Lovelock. "To some degree, I feel lucky that I ended up here ... I find that there's no stress," he said. That said, Simpson has opened up about his experience time behind bars before arriving at that facility.