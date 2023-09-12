The Golden Bachelor: What Happened To Gerry Turner's Wife?

Will you accept this golden rose? The days are dwindling to the premiere of "The Golden Bachelor," and Bachelor Nation is as excited as ever! The spin-off to the original "The Bachelor" series takes a new, or should we say older twist, on what fans know and love. Age is but a number when it comes to finding love, and these eligible seniors on "The Golden Bachelor" are ready for an exciting journey.

In July 2023, ABC announced the lucky man that will surely capture America's heart, per People. 71-year-old Gerry Turner was declared the first ever "Golden Bachelor." Turner has already hit the press tour, preparing for one of the biggest moments of his life and he couldn't be more ecstatic about the journey. He told "Good Morning America," "It's never too late to fall in love again."

Finding love is nothing new to the new reality show star, as he has been married once before. According to People, Turner found the love of his life, Toni, in high school and married her not long after in 1974. The couple welcomed two daughters, Angie and Jenny, who later added to the Turner family with two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. The family was filled with an immense amount of love, but an unfortunate situation unfolded with Turner's wife that led him to attempt to find love again on "The Golden Bachelor."