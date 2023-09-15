What The Cast Of Suits Has Been Up To Since The Show Ended
For nine seasons in the 2010s, the legal drama "Suits" made corporate law intriguing, exciting, and just a bit sexy. Originally conceived as "Entourage" for Wall Street, it became so much more than attorney bros and their exploits in New York's Financial District. The show, which first aired as part of USA Network's "blue-skies" era of dramedy programming, follows the trials and tribulations of the constantly evolving Pearson Hardman corporate law firm. Hotshot attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) takes on a new associate, the brilliant Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams). Mike is, in fact, not a lawyer, but a listless college dropout. Mike's photographic memory and undeniable intelligence prove he's a skilled legal eagle, but how long will it take the circling vultures at Pearson Hardman to discover the truth? Co-starring Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, and Gina Torres, "Suits" served up plenty of legal drama, but the show's snappy writing and compelling characters made it a global hit.
"Suits" wrapped in 2019 after nine seasons, but the series has experienced a somewhat surprising renaissance. The show made its streaming service debut in 2023, landing on both Netflix and Peacock, and it quickly skyrocketed to the top of viewership charts. "Suits" topped Nielsen's weekly streaming charts and broke records, becoming the most-watched acquired show in streaming history. With such passionate renewed interest in the series, it's a great time to find out what the cast of "Suits" is doing today.
Gabriel Macht is focused on his family
Gabriel Macht anchored "Suits" throughout the run of the series with his portrayal of slick attorney Harvey Specter. A charismatic risk-taker, Harvey's steel-like veneer belies his fierce loyalty and emotional vulnerability. Macht appeared in all 134 episodes of "Suits," so it's no wonder that when the show wrapped in 2019, he wanted to take a step back from action to focus on his personal life. Immediately after the "Suits" series finale aired, he told TV Insider, "I feel I've put some creative good into the world and now I want to put some creative heart, more focus and energy into [being with] my wife and my family."
He's been married to model and actor (and "Suits" guest star) Jacinda Barrett since 2004, and the couple has two children. Indeed, Macht and his family hit the road in 2019, sharing his tour of the Scottish Highlands on his Instagram account. He also extolled his love of road-tripping to Mr. Feelgood magazine, telling the publication, "I'm excited by exploring various cultures, foods, historic spots, beautiful vistas. Being able to wander ... being in the green ... and able to stop where and when we please." Macht currently has no acting projects in production, but it's safe to say his future is not without adventure.
Patrick J. Adams' career has blasted off
Patrick J. Adams played law genius Mike Ross for seven seasons on "Suits." Mike's secret, that he wasn't legally able to practice law, anchored the series for much of its run. His steamy romance with fellow Pearson Hardman employee Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) also became part of the emotional core of the series. After Mike and Rachel got married in the Season 7 finale, Adams departed "Suits" as a main cast member. He told The Hollywood Reporter that he felt Mike's story was complete and that when it was time to negotiate a contract, both he and show creator Aaron Korsh agreed the character should leave the show. However, Adams reprised Mike in a recurring role during the show's ninth and final season.
Adams admitted to Entertainment Tonight that after "Suits" finished, he was ready to slow down and focus on his growing family with his wife, "Pretty Little Liars" actor Troian Bellisario. The couple are parents to daughters Aurora and Elliot, and the family resides in a gorgeous Los Angeles home that was featured in a 2023 issue of Architectural Digest. Although surely it's tempting to hunker down on the West Coast when you live in such a luxurious abode, Adams' post-"Suits" work has taken him across the country. He filmed the Disney+ astronaut series "The Right Stuff" in Florida, and he bared it all in the 2022 Broadway revival of the play "Take Me Out," appearing totally nude.
Meghan Markle's incredible royal journey has taken her back to Hollywood
Meghan Markle's life after "Suits" is certainly no mystery. Before she left the series to marry Prince Harry and become the Duchess of Sussex, Markle portrayed whip-smart paralegal-turned-attorney Rachel Zane through Season 7 of the show. When Rachel married Mike in the seventh season finale, it was a little bit of life imitating art. Shortly after Markle left "Suits," she married Prince Harry in a lavish 2018 ceremony. Becoming a member of the British royal family, Markle traded in her acting career for humanitarian efforts. She told the BBC, "I don't see it as giving anything up. I see it as a change. It's a new chapter."
But Markle's life turned a dramatic page in 2020 when she and Harry, fearing for their safety and personal well-being, stepped down as active royals moved to Montecito, California. The couple quickly signed blockbuster production deals with Spotify and Netflix. While their relationship with Spotify ended in 2023, their Netflix deal continues, with their production company set to produce an adaptation of the novel "Meet Me at the Lake." It seems that movie production might just be the beginning of Markle's Hollywood comeback. In 2023, Markle signed on to be represented by WME, one of Tinseltown's most powerful agencies. Although reportedly not focused on acting, Markle certainly is on track to becoming an entertainment powerhouse.
Sarah Rafferty has become a network TV regular
Sarah Rafferty owned the small screen playing no-nonsense secretary and Harvey Specter's eventual love interest Donna Paulsen during the entire run of "Suits." Donna, who rises through the law firm ranks to become its Chief Operating Officer, keeps everyone together. A people person at heart, Rafferty told Collider of her character, "She'll do everything that she can to keep everybody together, when there are so many forces trying to pull them apart."
Shortly after "Suits" aired its final episode in 2019, Rafferty jumped over to another popular TV drama, "Grey's Anatomy." She had a recurring role on the long-running ABC series during Season 16, playing Suzanne, a patient at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. After her stint on "Grey's," Rafferty starred in the movie thriller "Browse," and she returned to television in another recurring role, this time as Dr. Pamela Blake on the NBC series, "Chicago Med." Rafferty departed the series in 2022. When she's not acting in major network dramas, Rafferty seems to enjoy a life filled with global travel, and she's not shy about sharing her adventures on Instagram. She's posted about her glamorous, fashion-filled trips to Paris, biking in The Netherlands, and taking in the natural beauty of Vermont. Up next, Rafferty is set to star in the Netflix series "My Life with the Walter Boys."
Rick Hoffman continues his character actor career
Rick Hoffman's portrayal of competitive attorney Louis Litt on "Suits" could have been a one-dimensional antagonist, but Hoffman's performance added nuance and layers to the scheming-yet-insecure attorney. Louis sees Harvey as a work rival. However, as adversarial as their relationship can be, deep down Louis cares for not only Harvey but his other colleagues as well. Perhaps Hoffman's open admiration for his "Suits" co-stars shone through his character. He's never been shy about sharing how much fun he had making the show, often posting "Suits" throwback photos on Instagram.
After "Suits," Hoffman moved from basic cable corporate law to premium network hedge funds with a recurring role on Showtime's "Billions." In 2023, Hoffman is sure to serve up some serious scares in director Eli Roth's "Thanksgiving," a movie that started as a fake trailer played in between the 2007 films "Grindhouse" and "Planet Terror." When he's not acting, Hoffman is ever the doting dad on social media, sharing precious moments on Instagram with his son, Cole.
Gina Torres is still the boss on TV
On "Suits," Gina Torres played Jessica Pearson, managing partner of law firm Pearson Hardman. Incredibly smart, extremely cunning, and always immaculately dressed, Jessica remained a main character on the show through its seventh season. When her "Suits" contract was up, Torres left the show in 2016, taking the opportunity to refocus on her personal life. Although Jessica was no longer on "Suits," the character starred in her own spinoff series "Pearson" in 2019. On "The Daily Show with Trever Noah," Torres said of playing Jessica, "How often do you get an example of a woman that just typifies excellence? Everything about her was impeccable." Torres not only starred in "Pearson," but she executive produced several episodes as well. "Pearson" was canceled after a single 10-episode season, but like "Suits," in 2023 the show was made available to stream on Peacock, making itself available for a new generation of fans to discover Jessica.
Although Torres has stayed close to her "Suits" roots, she's taken on a number of roles in buzz-worthy film and TV projects. She's had guest stints on the teen mystery series "Riverdale" and HBO's prestige sci-fi drama "Westworld." She's found lasting success on Fox's "9-1-1: Lone Star" playing EMS captain Tommy Vega. But Torres isn't just a dramatic actor. She's appeared in lighter fare since "Suits," co-starring in the romantic comedy "The Perfect Find" in 2023 and performing voice work in the animated series "Elena of Avalor."
Amanda Schull pivoted from legal drama to Hallmark holiday romance
Amanda Schull joined the "Suits" cast in Season 2 as the sharply ambitious attorney Katrina Bennett, a role that was initially set to be a three-episode story arc. Schull revealed to Collider that producers created Katrina with her in mind, having become familiar with the actor during the audition and casting process. Bennett not only remained a recurring character through Season 7, but became a member of the main cast for the last two seasons of "Suits."
After "Suits," Schull has continued to work steadily in television, taking on both guest roles and starring parts alike. She's had stints on TV drama series such as "NCIS," "MacGyver," "The Recruit," "9-1-1: Lone Star." She's also become a Hallmark Channel movie star, scoring roles in several of the cable network's original films. Schull co-starred in the Hallmark films "One Summer," "Marry Go Round," and "The Blessing Bracelet." Off screen, Schull's personal life has been busy, too. In 2020, she gave birth to son George (nicknamed Paterson).
Wendell Pierce is reaching new heights
Venerable actor Wendell Pierce appeared as recurring character attorney Robert Zane starting in Season 2. Robert's somewhat-contentious relationship with his daughter Rachel Zane is a storyline throughout the series. Due to Pierce's busy acting schedule outside of "Suits," Robert's presence was greatly reduced during Season 9, but he managed to make several appearances as the show wrapped up. Indeed, Pierce maintained a full acting schedule while appearing on "Suits," and he's seen new career heights since the show ended. In 2018, while "Suits" was still in production, he starred as James Greer in the Amazon Prime thriller, "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan."
Not only was Pierce in two high-profile TV series simultaneously, but during this time, he starred in the revival of the play "Death of a Salesman." The production launched in 2019 on the London stage before moving to Broadway in 2022. Pierce was the first Black man to play tragic salesman Willy Loman on Broadway, and he received a Tony Award nomination for his performance. Of his nomination, Pierce pondered to WWL-TV, "I was thinking about this. This is my life's work coming to a zenith, coming to the high point." Pierce was also nominated for several Independent Spirit Awards in 2020 for his work on the indie film "Burning Cane" as both a producer and actor. Upcoming projects for Pierce include a recurring role on the TV series "Power Book III: Raising Kanan."
Rachael Harris' new lease on life
Comedian and actor Rachael Harris joined the "Suits" cast in Season 2 as Sheila Sazs, a Harvard University employee who's on to some of the secrets Pearson Hardman may be harboring. Sheila's on-again, off-again relationship with Louis Litt ends happily, with the two getting married and having a child together. While appearing as Sheila on "Suits," Harris maintained a busy acting resume, appearing in both film and TV. Perhaps her most notable role during this time was Dr. Linda Martin in the fantasy series "Lucifer." She played the part through the show's six-season run, which wrapped in 2021.
While Harris' professional life seemed to be thriving, personally, Harris was undergoing an empowering transformation. After years of dealing with low self-esteem, Harris decided to take charge of her life by focusing on her fitness and getting into the best shape of her life. With her physical transformation came emotional ones, too. Harris filed for divorce from husband Christian Hebel in 2019. She and Hebel continue to co-parent their two children together. Although she's adjusting to the new developments in her life, Harris' career is hotter than ever. Upcoming roles for Harris include a part in Netflix's "Mother of the Bride," starring Brooke Shields and Miranda Cosgrove," and a lead role in "Goosebumps" on Disney+. Plus, she's acting in "Old Dads" and "Unfrosted," the directorial debuts of comedians Bill Burr and Jerry Seinfeld, respectively.
Katherine Heigl is finding work-life balance
Katherine Heigl injected some high-voltage star power into "Suits" when she joined the cast as Samatha Wheeler in Season 8, after the departure of series stars Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle. Before scoring the part of Samantha, Heigl was a fan of the show and wanted in on the series. She revealed to E! News that upon learning "Suits" would be producing an eighth season, she pitched herself to show creator Aaron Korsh. Heigl's tenacity worked, and she joined the main cast for the show's last two seasons.
Since "Suits," Heigl has been finding balance between her professional and personal life. Her Hollywood credits include the successful Netflix series "Firefly Lane," and she also launched her own premium dog food, Badlands Ranch, in 2022. These days, when Heigl isn't working on the soundstage, she's at home in Utah raising her three children with husband Josh Kelly. About bringing her kids up away from the Hollywood spotlight, Heigl told E! News, "I don't know that in any career you can ever completely stop hustling, but being able to separate it a little bit and choose those times of hustle versus just being in it constantly was really important to me."
Dulé Hill has entered his Wonder Years
Dulé Hill was already a USA Network star when he joined the cast of "Suits" as attorney Alex Williams in Season 7. Hill co-starred on the "blue-skies" dramedy "Psych" for seven seasons as Burton Guster. Alex gained main character-status in the last two seasons of "Suits," becoming an important member of the firm. When Hill onboarded the series, he told Collider that he felt a responsibility to help "Suits" conclude its run successfully. He said, "It's hard to join a cast late and find a way to reinvent the world, or at least add to the world. So, that was my main thing. I wanted to handle it with care."
The same year Hill started his stint on "Suits," he co-starred in "Psych: The Movie," the first of three spinoff films stemming from the USA Network series. In addition to the "Psych" movies, Hill has had guest stints on the Showtime series "Black Monday" and the popular NBC drama "This Is Us." Beginning in 2021, Hill starred as patriarch Bill Williams in ABC's reboot of the coming-of-age dramedy "The Wonder Years." Hill has also kept an eye on fatherhood with his burgeoning career as a children's book author. In 2023, he co-wrote "Repeat After Me: Big Things to Say Every Day" with his wife, actor Jazmyn Simon.
Aloma Wright is both a holiday movie and children's TV star
Aloma Wright traded in her medical scrubs for a legal pad when she took the role of experienced secretary Gretchen Bodinski on "Suits" beginning in Season 5. Gretchen is hired by Harvey Specter to replace Donna Paulsen, and she eventually goes on to work for Louis Litt. Before "Suits," Wright played nurses in two popular NBC series: Laverne Roberts on the comedy "Scrubs" and Maxine Landis on the soap opera "Days of Our Lives."
After "Suits," Wright's career continued with plenty of roles on cable television. She appeared in a number of holiday-themed movies for both OWN, Lifetime, and Hallmark, including "Baking Christmas," "The Christmas Edition," and "Our Christmas Journey." When she's not making the season bright, Wright has worked on the family shows "Raven's Home" and "Young Dylan." Off camera, Wright is a proud parent and shares her love on Instagram. In 2022, she shared photos of herself and daughter Judge Sherry Thompson-Taylor's appointment to the California Superior Court. Surely a proud moment for Wright!