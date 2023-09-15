What The Cast Of Suits Has Been Up To Since The Show Ended

For nine seasons in the 2010s, the legal drama "Suits" made corporate law intriguing, exciting, and just a bit sexy. Originally conceived as "Entourage" for Wall Street, it became so much more than attorney bros and their exploits in New York's Financial District. The show, which first aired as part of USA Network's "blue-skies" era of dramedy programming, follows the trials and tribulations of the constantly evolving Pearson Hardman corporate law firm. Hotshot attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) takes on a new associate, the brilliant Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams). Mike is, in fact, not a lawyer, but a listless college dropout. Mike's photographic memory and undeniable intelligence prove he's a skilled legal eagle, but how long will it take the circling vultures at Pearson Hardman to discover the truth? Co-starring Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, and Gina Torres, "Suits" served up plenty of legal drama, but the show's snappy writing and compelling characters made it a global hit.

"Suits" wrapped in 2019 after nine seasons, but the series has experienced a somewhat surprising renaissance. The show made its streaming service debut in 2023, landing on both Netflix and Peacock, and it quickly skyrocketed to the top of viewership charts. "Suits" topped Nielsen's weekly streaming charts and broke records, becoming the most-watched acquired show in streaming history. With such passionate renewed interest in the series, it's a great time to find out what the cast of "Suits" is doing today.