Who Is WWE Star Cody Rhodes' Wife, Brandi Rhodes?

WWE star Cody Rhodes is married to his longtime partner, Brandi Rhodes. In November 2012, Brandi announced via Twitter that she and Cody had become engaged. "Last night was for us, time to share! @CodyRhodesWWE is officially my fiancé! (Or my beyonce for those who know)," Brandi wrote alongside a photo displaying her engagement ring. As Us Weekly reported, the couple got hitched in September 2013.

Cody and Brandi explored the earlier stages of their relationship in a 2014 vlog they filmed in St. Louis, Missouri, per WWE. The two ate at the site of one of their first outings together, a Cracker Barrel restaurant. They then stopped by the lobby of the St. Louis Union Station Hotel, where Brandi claimed the two first hit it off. Cody detailed that he was hosting a gala at the time and offered Brandi an invite to the event, which she accepted. TV viewers also got an inside look at the spouse's lives in their 2021 reality show "Rhodes to the Top." Like her husband, Brandi is known for taking on roles in the wrestling world.