Here's Who Hallmark Star Ashley Williams Is Married To In Real Life

Ashley Williams has fallen in love on-screen many times, but her husband Neal Dodson is the only one she has her heart set on. The two met in 2004 while working on set, with Dodson as an assistant. He has since leveled his way up to a producer, and his first project was a 2004 short film called "Chinese Dream," which was one of his proudest accomplishments. "[My friend and I] put it together ... and took it all over the world. It played at dozens and dozens and dozens of film festivals all over the world. Won quite a few of them. It ended up being on the short list for the Oscars," he told Paste. Dodson has gone on to produce other hits such "All Is Lost" starring Robert Redford which earned two Golden Globe nominations, with one win for best original score.

Dodson also got in with the Hallmark Channel and was executive producer of two "Sister Swap" movies starring Williams. "Here he is ... The greatest producer I've ever worked with, and the man that makes everything possible," the actor gushed of her husband. "This movie was a true labor of love, and would not have happened without Neal Dodson. Thank you for your mind, your heart, your care, your everything, always," she concluded. While Dodson's resumé is impressive and he's clearly successful at his job, the producer's other important role is that of father.