Kim Zolciak Heads To MTV Amid Messy Kroy Biermann Divorce

Kim Zolciak is back. Sort of. The former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star is returning to television, though it won't be on Bravo. According to TMZ, Zolciak is part of the cast who will appear on the eighth season of "The Surreal Life," which is being revived by MTV.

Zolciak is already in Colombia to film alongside her co-stars, who include Josie Canseco, Chet Hanks, and Johnny Weir, to name a few. "The Surreal Life" is sort of like MTV's "The Real World" but with a group of celebrities put in a house together where they partake in various activities, form friendships, and go through plenty of drama as they navigate the new living dynamic.

This is somewhat of a big move for Zolciak, who is going through a nasty divorce with her ex, Kroy Biermann. Back in May, TMZ reported that Zolciak filed for divorce from Biermann after 11 years of marriage. Neither Zolciak nor Biermann released a statement on the report, but both made some significant social media changes. For example, Zolciak removed Biermann's last name from her Instagram bio and deleted a majority of the photos they had together from her feed.

Then, in July, the duo called off their divorce, per Us Weekly, and appeared to be working on things. Heck, Zolciak even put Biermann's last name back on her IG bio. Unfortunately, however, that didn't last.