Whoopi Goldberg Floors Alyssa Farah Griffin With Uncalled-For Pregnancy Question On The View
Whoopi Goldberg has babies on the brain, not for herself but rather for her "The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin. Before landing her spot on the talk show, Griffin served as a White House Strategic Communications Director during Donald Trump's presidential term, per People. In August 2022, two years after leaving the White House, she was offered a slot on the daytime show.
Griffin has only been a part of "The View" for a year, but nothing has been off-limits, including her personal life. According to The U.S. Sun, the former political strategist married her longtime boyfriend, Justin Griffin, in 2021. For many couples, they look to have children not long after getting married, but for a while, that's not what Griffin wanted. She shared on the show, "I get it, there's this outside societal idea of what women need in life. For me, marriage, I always knew I wanted a husband. I never was necessarily sure I wanted kids." Although she debated whether she wanted kids, meeting her husband changed everything. She said, "Being a child of divorce gave me some mixed feelings about having kids, but it was when I met my husband, I was like, 'Oh, I also want kids.' It's different for everyone, but I don't like the external pressure."
It seemed like only a matter of time before Griffin and her husband would welcome children into their lives, but Goldberg may have jumped the gun too quickly in the pregnancy speculation.
Alyssa Farah Griffin left shocked after wild speculation by Whoopi Goldberg
From the moment Alyssa Farah Griffin joined "The View," she had an idea of what she was getting herself into. She told USA Today, "We have five women at a table who are highly opinionated, never have a shortage of things to say..." Despite being somewhat prepared for the role, the former White House employee could have never expected Whoopi Goldberg to question whether she was pregnant or not on live TV — yup, that happened!
On a recent episode of "The View," the ladies discussed Mitt Romney's latest comments before Goldberg abruptly stopped the conversation. She then asked her co-host, "Are you pregnant?" Stunned by the question, Griffin immediately said no. The political strategist continued, "You can't say that while my mother-in-law is here! She's been dying for me to get pregnant." Fellow co-host Joy Behar chipped into the conversation, questioning Goldberg on why she would ask such a thing. Although she apologized, the "Sister Act" actor simply said she "got a vibe."
Well, Goldberg's vibe was further from the truth. Griffin shared, "Please say it's not my tummy! I'm very open to being pregnant soon. I am not blessed to be pregnant yet, but my husband and I are thinking about it." Although she laughed it off and even joked she would name her first child "Whoopi," it still shocked Griffin and viewers at home that Goldberg would ask such a personal question.