Whoopi Goldberg Floors Alyssa Farah Griffin With Uncalled-For Pregnancy Question On The View

Whoopi Goldberg has babies on the brain, not for herself but rather for her "The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin. Before landing her spot on the talk show, Griffin served as a White House Strategic Communications Director during Donald Trump's presidential term, per People. In August 2022, two years after leaving the White House, she was offered a slot on the daytime show.

Griffin has only been a part of "The View" for a year, but nothing has been off-limits, including her personal life. According to The U.S. Sun, the former political strategist married her longtime boyfriend, Justin Griffin, in 2021. For many couples, they look to have children not long after getting married, but for a while, that's not what Griffin wanted. She shared on the show, "I get it, there's this outside societal idea of what women need in life. For me, marriage, I always knew I wanted a husband. I never was necessarily sure I wanted kids." Although she debated whether she wanted kids, meeting her husband changed everything. She said, "Being a child of divorce gave me some mixed feelings about having kids, but it was when I met my husband, I was like, 'Oh, I also want kids.' It's different for everyone, but I don't like the external pressure."

It seemed like only a matter of time before Griffin and her husband would welcome children into their lives, but Goldberg may have jumped the gun too quickly in the pregnancy speculation.