How Hallmark Stars Spend Their Millions

Hallmark has the holidays on lock, especially when it comes to Christmas. In 2022 alone, the channel released 31 original films leading up to the end of December. This meant even more opportunity for the Hallmark's biggest actors like Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett to rake in big paychecks. For example, Eloise Mumford is worth an estimated $2 million for her ten years of work with the network, including Hallmark Hall of Fame movies like "Christmas With Holly" and newer roles like "The Baker's Son" in 2021. "I'm a sucker for love stories and I'm a sucker for stories about community as well," Mumford said in a Hallmark Channel interview. Fans are also suckers for the variety of Hallmark's family friendly films, which helps its actors like Mumford fund their personal lives like going on hiking trips and having fun on boats.

The channel shows no signs of slowing down, as it continues to produce films at a bargain cost for around $2 million per original movie. Even though the SAG then considers these low budget films with accordingly lower salaries, Hallmark's richest stars can still pull in thousands of dollars per week for their roles. Beyond a steady salary, many Hallmark actors like to be a part of films that, even if a bit formulaic, have positive messages. "It's just optimism. Good stories kind of get buried in the turmoil of everyday life," Kathryn Davis told The Guardian. These Hallmark stars can also be optimistic with millions to spend.