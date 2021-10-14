What Growing Up In The Spotlight Was Really Like For Tamera Mowry-Housley

Tamera Mowry-Housley and twin sister, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, are Hollywood veterans. The sisters first gained small-screen fame on the 1990s sitcom "Sister, Sister," and have remained active in the industry for the past three decades. Tamera added host to her résumé when she became one of the co-hosts on "The Real" in 2013. She left the show in July 2020 to pursue new opportunities and focus on her family. Tamera shares two children with husband Adam Housley, a former professional baseball player.

While Tamera has become a successful actor and businesswoman, she has made it clear that her path to stardom was anything but easy. She, along with her sister, had to fight for minority roles as a young adult because there wasn't a lot of representation on television. "When I started in the business, I mean, it was like there was one or two or three roles that came up and everybody and their mother — meaning a woman of color, if it was for a woman of color — were trying out for that role," Tamera told Yahoo Entertainment. "And it was like, 'Oh my gosh, I hope this time I get a chance,' you know, and I can remember feeling that there just wasn't enough and you get, you know, nervous about that."

Besides having to contend for roles, Tamera also faced racism while growing up in the spotlight. Find out how it impacted her below.