A Look At Matt Damon's Relationship With His Stepdaughter Alexia Barroso

As soon as Matt Damon married Luciana Barroso in December 2005, he became a parent. When the Argentine bartender met the "Good Will Hunting" Oscar winner in 2003, she was a single mother to Alexia. "He invited me to go out with his friends. But I was like: 'I can't, I have a four-year-old daughter, I'm not going anywhere,'" Barroso told Vogue Australia in 2018. Instead of being put off, Damos was drawn to her dedication to her child. "That was one of the things he loved, that I had a daughter. He said: 'I love that you're a mum and that's your priority,'" Barroso detailed.

Damon and Barroso went on to have three daughters of their own — Isabella, Gia, and Stella, born in 2006, 2008, and 2010. Despite his long list of accolades, Damon has always put his family first. "We have a two-week rule in our family that we're not apart for more than two weeks," he said on CBS Sunday Morning in 2021. He only time he violated the rule was to shoot the 2021 film "Stillwater," which was mainly filmed in France. That was just an exception, though. "It's firmly reestablished," he laughed.

While Damon hadn't envisioned becoming a girl dad, he's loved every second of it. "I never expected to be surrounded by girls, but it's great. ...You never know which way life's going to take you," Damon told Today. And that first second happened when he met Alexia and welcomed her into his life.