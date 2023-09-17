Mel B's Daughter Phoenix Is All Grown Up And Could Be Her Twin

Just call her Nepo Baby Spice! It's hard to believe that the oldest of Melanie "Mel B" Brown's three daughters, Phoenix Chi Brown, is an adult, and she's become the spitting image of her famous mom. But she's not just content to share Scary Spice's genetics. During a 2018 appearance on "Loose Women," Phoenix confessed to borrowing clothes from her mom's closet, so she clearly admires Mel B's style.

Phoenix, whose father is Mel B's first husband, Jimmy Gulzar, has grown up in a Spice World. Mel B told The Mail+ that two of her bandmates, Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm and Emma Bunton, were present when she gave birth to her daughter in 1999. Phoenix also once accompanied the Spice Girls when they were on tour, and in a 2017 interview with People, Mel B confessed to blasting some of her girl group's hit songs at home. While she said an unnamed daughter deemed the '90s bubblegum pop "old people's music," it seems Phoenix hasn't become sick of hearing her mom sing. "I like it. I think it's really cool and really hip," she said on "Loose Women."

Phoenix has even taken advantage of her striking resemblance to her mother by paying homage to some of her most memorable Scary Spice looks — and she's also followed in her musical footsteps.