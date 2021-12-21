Will The Spice Girls Ever Go Back On Tour?

Ever since the Spice Girls reunited on stage after years on hiatus, fans have been clamoring for more. In 2019, the girl band embarked on a 13-date tour across the United Kingdom and Ireland, which was attended by more than 700,000 fans, per Billboard. Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) declined to join the tour, but Melanie "Mel B" Brown (Scary Spice), Melanie "Mel C" Chrisholm (Sporty Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) went on as a quartet and performed their greatest hits, much to the delight of their fans who missed them sorely.

Last month, The Sun reported that the four have been engaging in some "confidential" talks to discuss what's supposed to be a follow-up tour. Mel B, Emma, and Geri were spotted arriving at the Mandeville Hotel in London, while Mel C apparently joined via Zoom. Victoria still didn't join, but sources reveal that the band is trying to get her to perform in at least one show.

"The four girls have been discussing a world tour for a while, and this — very confidential — meeting was put in the diary so they could iron out the final details," an insider told the outlet. "They are all very excited that the wheels are now in motion, and are hoping to give their fans a 2023 tour bigger and better than 2019." While nothing has been set in stone yet, Mel C's recent interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has us convinced a tour is coming very soon.