The Real Reason The Spice Girls Just Reunited

The TikTok generation might (tragically) not be familiar with the Spice Girls, but the most famous girl group this side of Destiny's Child dominated the mid-1990s with their ubiquitous collectible lollipops, a hit film ("Spice World"), and fans trying to imitate the V-sign pose Victoria Beckham ("Posh Spice") made in every music video (it takes more finesse than one imagines). Unfortunately, Geri Halliwell ("Ginger Spice") left bandmates Beckham, Melanie C ("Sporty"), Mel B ("Scary"), and Emma Bunton ("Baby") in 1998 to embark on a solo venture, InStyle reported, leaving the remaining members to release one last solo album, 2000's "Forever," before going on hiatus to tackle their own solo endeavors. InStyle characterized Halliwell's departure as heartbreaking, writing, "The universe's supply of girl power decreased by 20% when Ginger Spice left the group."

The Spice Girls, who stood for self-love, feminism, and diversity long before such messages were touted in hashtag movements, reunited in 2007 for a world tour, in 2012 for a performance at the London Olympics as well as their own musical "Viva Forever," and, minus Beckham, for a U.K. stadium tour in 2019, per The Guardian.

In a June 2021 interview for Radio X, Bunton revealed the Girls had plans to perform their greatest hits on tour right before the Covid-19 pandemic, saying, "I'm dying to do it again." Before that, however, came a reunion nobody saw. Read on for how Beckham was the one to round up the iconic gang again.