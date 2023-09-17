Why We Don't See Snooki's Husband Jionni On Jersey Shore Anymore

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi met her husband Jionni LaValle while she was filming Season 3 of MTV's "Jersey Shore" back in 2010. Although the reality star infamously called Jionni the wrong name because she was heavily intoxicated, he gave her another chance and the two ended up falling in love.

While their relationship was rocky at the beginning, things worked out and the two welcomed two children together before tying the knot in November 2014 (they welcomed a third child in 2019). Throughout much of their romance, both Snooki and Jionni filmed for "Jersey Shore," putting their relationship to the test given the stress that reality television is known to put on couples.

In more recent years, however, Snooki has continued on with MTV, appearing in the rebooted "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," but her husband has chosen not to participate. "He really just doesn't want to be on camera, so I respect it. He just really wants to be the home base when I'm filming, which I'm so thankful for. He's at home taking care of the kids while I go and drink wine. It's amazing," Snooki told Hollywood Life in August.

Jionni tends to live a more private life despite his wife's fame, and he even addressed his reasoning in a candid Instagram post.