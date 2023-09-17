Why We Don't See Snooki's Husband Jionni On Jersey Shore Anymore
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi met her husband Jionni LaValle while she was filming Season 3 of MTV's "Jersey Shore" back in 2010. Although the reality star infamously called Jionni the wrong name because she was heavily intoxicated, he gave her another chance and the two ended up falling in love.
While their relationship was rocky at the beginning, things worked out and the two welcomed two children together before tying the knot in November 2014 (they welcomed a third child in 2019). Throughout much of their romance, both Snooki and Jionni filmed for "Jersey Shore," putting their relationship to the test given the stress that reality television is known to put on couples.
In more recent years, however, Snooki has continued on with MTV, appearing in the rebooted "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," but her husband has chosen not to participate. "He really just doesn't want to be on camera, so I respect it. He just really wants to be the home base when I'm filming, which I'm so thankful for. He's at home taking care of the kids while I go and drink wine. It's amazing," Snooki told Hollywood Life in August.
Jionni tends to live a more private life despite his wife's fame, and he even addressed his reasoning in a candid Instagram post.
Jionni LaValle posted a statement on social media
In 2018, Jionni LaValle addressed the masses of people wondering why he wouldn't film with his wife. "I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it," he said in a statement posted to his Instagram feed. "Nicole and I are going great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids. HOWEVER you will not see me on her reality show. Being a reality star was never something I wanted to be when I grew up."
Not only does Jionni abstain from appearing on television, but it's also rare to catch him on social media. Since Jionni is rarely seen with his wife in either capacity, there have been plenty of divorce rumors to go around — which he and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi have both addressed over the years.
Back in 2019, for example, Snooki told Us Weekly that her husband prefers not to have his photos uploaded on social media. "I feel like if I don't post pictures of Jionni or he doesn't post pictures with me, it's like we have marital issues and it's not even the case," Snooki said, adding, "Jionni just wants nothing to do with the spotlight." Over the past couple of years, however, Jionni has gotten a bit better about having a social media presence.
Jionni LaValle has made a few Instagram appearances
Jionni LaValle is still not participating in "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," but he does seem to be softening up a bit when it comes to having his picture uploaded on social media. A quick scroll through Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's Instagram feed and you will see a handful of photos of Jionni from the past year. "Happy Father's Day to the best daddy to our kids! You deserve a stress-free day with golfing & fun. We love you," Snooki captioned an Instagram post back in June. Two months later, Jionni was all smiles in photos from his oldest son's 11th birthday party.
Meanwhile, over on his own Instagram account, Jionni has uploaded a few photos of his kids and he's even included some snaps of himself, mainly on special occasions such as Easter Sunday. "Family First," he captioned an Instagram pic of him with Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo, who spent time fishing on Father's Day. No matter how you slide it, Jionni is unapologetically himself and really prefers staying off the radar. "I am who I am," he writes in his Instagram bio. And we kinda love him for that.