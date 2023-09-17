Vanderpump Rules: Who Is Tom Schwartz's Roommate Jo Wenberg?

Tom Scandoval seemed to take over when it came to Season 10 of "Vanderpump Rules," but amidst one of the biggest cheating scandals reality television has ever seen, there was another major shakeup in the famous group of friends. Season 10 of the reality show began with the shocking news that Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz had ended their marriage, as noted by Bravo. And while Schwartz had a makeout session with Raquel Leviss in Season 10, we know she wanted another Tom – Tom Sandoval, that is. While Schwartz's romance with Leviss may have been a fluke, many Bravo fans have been suspicious about his relationship with his roommate, Jo Wenberg.

Wenberg and Schwartz started raising fans' eyebrows after she appeared in one of the early episodes of Season 10. Schwartz revealed that he had moved into a new apartment following his split with Maloney. Although this must have been tough, Schwartz wasn't entirely alone throughout the transition. In one of the episodes, the reality star revealed that Wenberg had been crashing with him. At the time, Schwartz denied having a relationship with Wenberg, but it wouldn't be the first time he claimed he didn't hook up with someone when he actually did. With Wenberg's sudden involvement in the show and Schwartz, many Bravo fans have been dying to know more about the reality star's "roommate."