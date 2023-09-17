General Hospital Actor Billy Miller Dead At 43
The following article includes mentions of bipolar disorder.
Soap fans were left broken-hearted by the announcement that Daytime Emmy-winner Billy Miller died on September 15 at age 43. Michael Fairman TV was the first to report that Miller, best known for his roles on "General Hospital" and "The Young & The Restless," passed away two days before his 44th birthday.
At the time of this writing, Miller's cause of death remains known. Still, his management company released a statement announcing the actor had been struggling with bipolar disorder. Miller's former soap co-stars took to social media to share their grief over the tragic news. "I'm so sad to hear of Billy Miller's passing. His infectious charm and warmth left lasting impressions on all of us who were lucky enough to have him in our lives," Eileen Davidson, who played Ashley Abbott on "The Young & The Restless," tweeted. "I'm gonna miss that mischievous smile. Love you, Billy."
"I'm so sorry and saddened to hear about my friend, Billy Miller. Heartbreaking," Jason Thompson, who played Dr. Patrick Drake on "General Hospital," tweeted. "He was funny, had a great laugh, and very talented. Light and love to his family and friends." Entertainment Weekly reports that Miller, who was unmarried, leaves behind his mom Patricia, sister Megan, and niece and nephew, Grace and Charley.
Billy Miller won multiple Daytime Emmys while on Y&R
Billy Miller made an enormous impact during his TV career, which was cut short following his untimely death at 43. Soap Opera Digest reports that Miller moved to Los Angeles to pursue his Hollywood dream after graduating from the University of Texas. He was immediately signed to the top talent agency, Wilhelmina, as a model. Miller booked ads with Pizza Hut and JCPenney before taking a two-year break from the entertainment business.
In 2008, Miller made a roaring return to the small screen and kicked off his hugely successful soap opera run. According to Deadline, he starred as Richie Novak on "All My Children" before becoming the fourth actor to play Billy Abbott on "The Young and The Restless." Miller scored an Outstanding Lead Actor and two Supporting Actor Daytime Emmy wins for his portrayal of Abbott. He left "Y&R" in 2014 and began his five-year "General Hospital" tenure, during which he played Jason Morgan and Drew Cain. Per IMDB, during his "General Hospital" run, Miller segued from daytime to primetime, appearing in "Ray Donovan," "Major Crimes," and "CSI." He later starred in "Suits" and "Truth Be Told."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org