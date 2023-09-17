General Hospital Actor Billy Miller Dead At 43

The following article includes mentions of bipolar disorder.

Soap fans were left broken-hearted by the announcement that Daytime Emmy-winner Billy Miller died on September 15 at age 43. Michael Fairman TV was the first to report that Miller, best known for his roles on "General Hospital" and "The Young & The Restless," passed away two days before his 44th birthday.

At the time of this writing, Miller's cause of death remains known. Still, his management company released a statement announcing the actor had been struggling with bipolar disorder. Miller's former soap co-stars took to social media to share their grief over the tragic news. "I'm so sad to hear of Billy Miller's passing. His infectious charm and warmth left lasting impressions on all of us who were lucky enough to have him in our lives," Eileen Davidson, who played Ashley Abbott on "The Young & The Restless," tweeted. "I'm gonna miss that mischievous smile. Love you, Billy."

"I'm so sorry and saddened to hear about my friend, Billy Miller. Heartbreaking," Jason Thompson, who played Dr. Patrick Drake on "General Hospital," tweeted. "He was funny, had a great laugh, and very talented. Light and love to his family and friends." Entertainment Weekly reports that Miller, who was unmarried, leaves behind his mom Patricia, sister Megan, and niece and nephew, Grace and Charley.