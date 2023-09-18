How Priscilla Presley Shut Down Criticism Of Her Age Gap With Elvis

Priscilla Presley first met her future husband, Elvis Presley, when she was only 11 years old. In an essay she wrote for People in 1985, Priscilla explained that she started to develop something with the legendary entertainer when her father, who was in the Air Force, was stationed in Wiesbaden, West Germany. At the time, she was in high school. "My parents became confused and bewildered by our relationship. We tried to make them believe that it was proper and platonic, and they wanted to believe me. Whenever they tried to stop us from seeing each other, I pleaded and cried and made them and myself miserable. In retrospect, I don't think anything could have stopped me from seeing Elvis," she wrote.

At the beginning of their relationship, Elvis promised Priscilla that he'd treat her "like a sister." Ten years her elder, Elvis ensured Priscilla's parents that he'd take care of their daughter. Over the years, however, their relationship left many people baffled, and their romance has been highly criticized due to the fact that Priscilla was merely a child when they met.

During a press conference following the premiere of the new film "Priscilla," Elvis' ex defended their relationship. "People think that was the attraction — it was sex. Not at all. I never had sex with him. He was very kind, very soft, very loving, but he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old," she explained (via Entertainment Weekly). She went on to say that her bond with Elvis went far beyond the physical.