5 Signs Taylor Swift And Scooter Braun's Feud Might Not Be Over Yet

Swifties know that Taylor Swift has no qualms about throwing shade at those she's got "Bad Blood" with — and celebrity manager Scooter Braun was (and maybe still is?) on her hit list. We first realized things were spiraling circa 2019 when Braun's media company, Ithaca Holdings, acquired Swift's old label, Big Machine Records. Because of the deal, Braun gained control of the master recordings of the music Swift had put out with Big Machine Records, essentially everything she wrote between 2006 and 2017's "Reputation." This prompted the singer to re-record her albums because, as Swift explained during an appearance on "GMA," she thinks "artists deserve to own their work," and she feels "very passionately about that."

In short, Swift's determination to own the creative rights to her own music has been at the heart of a years-long feud between herself and Braun/Big Machine Records that seems to still be ongoing. From Swift's accusatory Tumblr posts to the hefty payout that Braun made from selling the rights to Swift's masters, there's been no shortage of twists to this narrative.

However, since the Grammy winner first announced she would be re-recording her music, she has made good on her promise, dropping three re-recordings so far, with "1989 (Taylor's Version)" due out in October. It Looks like Swift has had the last laugh, and her beef with Braun is water under the bridge at this point, right? Not quite. We're piecing together all the Easter eggs that tell us Swift isn't "Shake[ing] It Off" anytime soon.