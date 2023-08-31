Did Scooter Braun's Ex Yael Cohen Support His Feud With Taylor Swift?
Ding, ding, ding, it's time for another round of Scooter Braun versus Taylor Swift, and this time, we're diving into whether the music executive's ex-wife was on his side during the entire feud. Braun and Swift go together as much as water and oil, a.k.a — they don't mix! The pair's feud dates back years, and there's been a lot of history to the entire situation.
The "Bad Blood" started in 2016 after Justin Bieber, who's managed by Scooter Braun, posted a screenshot photo of a FaceTime to Instagram. The photo was with Swift's arch nemesis, Kanye "Ye" West, and Braun. The now-deleted caption had said, "Taylor Swift what's up." Although this was a clear blow to Swift, her and Braun's feud wouldn't gain momentum until 2019.
In 2019, Swifties united to defend the "All Too Well" singer after she shared a lengthy post on Tumblr calling out the music executive for acquiring her work. Swift wrote, "For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. ... I learned about Scooter Braun's purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I've received at his hands for years." The Braun hate train ensued, with some of the biggest celebrities, including Selena Gomez, Camilla Cabello, Halsey, and so many more coming to Swift's defense. It seemed like everyone was #TeamTaylor, but one person sided with Braun, and no, it wasn't Bieber, but his ex-wife Yael.
Yael Braun said Taylor Swift threw a temper tantrum
When Yael Cohen Braun married Scooter Braun in 2014, she chose to take him for better or for worse. But Yael had no idea that "worse" meant having to go against Taylor Swift and her entire army of fans. When the Grammy award-winning musician shared the infamous Tumblr post about Scooter in 2019, she drug the music executive through the mud. Well, Scooter's wife, Yael, was not happy about the public shaming of her husband.
In a note shared on Instagram, Yael defended Scooter against Swift. The health activist first claimed that the "Karma" singer had known about Scooter purchasing her masters long before Swift shared the Tumblr post suggesting otherwise. Yael then took it a step further as she called out the superstar. She wrote, "And girl, who are you to talk about bullying? The world has watched you collect and drop friends like wilted flowers. My husband is anything but a bully, he's spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in." Yikes!
Yael claimed in the Instagram post that Scooter had always supported Swift behind closed doors before calling out the singer again. She shared, "Scott (Scooter) was excited to work and build with you. How embarrassing this temper tantrum is because you didn't get your own way." The activist ended the note by suggesting a phone call should be had between everyone, and it seems possible that may have happened.
Yael may have switched to Taylor's side
Yael Cohen Braun's Instagram post made it clear that she would defend her husband, Scooter Braun, through thick and thin. However, in September 2022, Yale and Scooter ended their 7-year marriage as the talent manager filed for divorce, per US Weekly. A lot of speculation began circulating about what caused the couple to split, and Taylor Swift was one of those theories. According to Radar, a source had shared with the outlet that the music executive's ex-wife was getting fed up with Scooter's treatment of Taylor Swift. Throughout their marriage, Yael had to deal with Scooter and Swift's feud, and it only got worse over the years.
This years-long feud may have gotten to Yael and Scooter's marriage, and the speculation only grew after Swift released the track "Vigilante S**t" off her tenth studio album, "Midnights," per People. In the song, Swift sings, "She needed cold hard proof so I gave her some/ She had the envelope/ Where you think she got it from?/ Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride/ Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife." As you may recall, Yael asked for a phone call with Swift after her Instagram post defending Scooter. Fans seem to think that the musician ended up speaking with Yael about everything that has happened between her and Scooter. Swifties believe this ultimately led Yael to the Grammy winner's side as she became his ex-wife as Swift sang on the track.