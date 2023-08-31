Did Scooter Braun's Ex Yael Cohen Support His Feud With Taylor Swift?

Ding, ding, ding, it's time for another round of Scooter Braun versus Taylor Swift, and this time, we're diving into whether the music executive's ex-wife was on his side during the entire feud. Braun and Swift go together as much as water and oil, a.k.a — they don't mix! The pair's feud dates back years, and there's been a lot of history to the entire situation.

The "Bad Blood" started in 2016 after Justin Bieber, who's managed by Scooter Braun, posted a screenshot photo of a FaceTime to Instagram. The photo was with Swift's arch nemesis, Kanye "Ye" West, and Braun. The now-deleted caption had said, "Taylor Swift what's up." Although this was a clear blow to Swift, her and Braun's feud wouldn't gain momentum until 2019.

In 2019, Swifties united to defend the "All Too Well" singer after she shared a lengthy post on Tumblr calling out the music executive for acquiring her work. Swift wrote, "For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. ... I learned about Scooter Braun's purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I've received at his hands for years." The Braun hate train ensued, with some of the biggest celebrities, including Selena Gomez, Camilla Cabello, Halsey, and so many more coming to Swift's defense. It seemed like everyone was #TeamTaylor, but one person sided with Braun, and no, it wasn't Bieber, but his ex-wife Yael.