Taylor Swift's Latest Trolling Of Scooter Braun Explained

After months of speculation, Taylor Swift finally announced which of her album re-recordings she'll be dropping next — and it definitely wasn't what fans were expecting!

Along with an emotional note, Swift announced that "Red" will be her next re-recorded album and is set to drop in November 2021. As many fans know, Swift's journey to re-recording her albums has been a long and often dramatic one. When the singer first made waves in the music scene with her debut "Taylor Swift," she was signed on with Big Machine Records, meaning that she ultimately didn't own the masters of her albums. She stayed on with this label for several albums, and then in a surprising turn of events, Big Machine was bought out by Ithaca Holdings, which is owned by Scooter Braun (per Rolling Stone).

So, where does the drama come in? Well, Swift has publicly called out Braun for bullying her and even penned an emotional note when she discovered that Braun had bought Big Machine Records, thus taking ownership of the masters to her albums. "This was my worst-case scenario," Swift wrote in response to Braun's ownership of her masters. To reclaim ownership of her music from Braun, Swift has been re-recording her albums, and "Red" is set to be her second re-recording to drop. Notably, however, Swift's decision to announce the album on June 18 also subtly trolls Braun — keep reading to learn why!