Where Britney Spears Reportedly Stands With Her Brother Bryan Today

Britney Spears' brother, Bryan Spears, maybe the only family member who still has her back. Although Britney hasn't spoken out recently about the status of her relationship with her older sibling, sources have said that he's come to her side in the wake of her divorce from Sam Asghari. "He's been staying over and helping her alongside a therapist," a source told Page Six, adding that it has been "a great thing for all." Back in August, TMZ reported that Britney and Asghari had split and that divorce was imminent. Days later, People magazine reported that Asghari filed for divorce. "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always," Asghari shared on his Instagram Stories shortly thereafter.

Since then, a flurry of rumors has circulated, suggesting that Britney is isolated at home with nobody in her corner. TMZ put out a report indicating that Britney had no one left to support her following her split from Asghari — but it sounds like Bryan may have stepped up to the plate. Interestingly, things have been rocky between the siblings in recent years.