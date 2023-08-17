3 Red Flags That Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Marriage Would Never Last
Here are three red flags that may have hinted at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's rumored divorce.
Over the last few years, the "Oops I Did It Again" singer has made headlines for her long-term relationship with the fitness trainer. The two first met in 2016 on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party." For the first few months of dating, the pair remained relatively mum on their connection aside from the occasional Instagram post or LA outing. However, in 2017, Spears revealed that they connected after she found his number in her purse five months after their first meeting. "I was like, 'He was really cute, this guy was really cute,' so I called him. He's just a really fun, funny person," she explained to AMP 103.7 (via People). After five years of dating, the couple finally tied the knot in 2022 in an intimate wedding that featured a handful of celebrity guests and a shocking wedding crasher.
While the first ten months of their marriage seemed to be going great, Spears and Asghari were soon plagued by divorce rumors in March 2023 – which they immediately shut down by the couple in various social media posts. However, on August 16, a source revealed to TMZ that the couple was headed to Splitsville, claiming that Spears cheated on Asghari. In light of the shocking news, we wanted to take a look at the red flags that proved their marriage wouldn't last.
Sam Asghari was accused of being controlling by fans
Over the last few years, Britney Spears fans have remained adamant that she has no control over her Instagram account. In 2021, the legendary talent fueled further speculation when she told Judge Brenda Penny that she was lying to fans about her happiness. "I've lied and told the whole world I'm okay, and I'm happy. It's a lie," she said when discussing her conservatorship (via People). Due to her heartbreaking statement, the singer's followers have continued questioning the validity of her social media presence due to some of her eccentric posts. One fan wrote: "Why isn't Britney being spotted eating out at restaurants/ walking her dog/ running errands/ doing interviews/ attending concerts or award shows??? There is no pap pic of her... just staged pics."
In December, fans started to accuse Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, of controlling her Instagram after he posted an awkward birthday message for the "Lucky" singer. "This whole situation is so bizarre. Sam Asghari's birthday video for Britney was so cringe. All of his posts about her are weirdly about him. It seems like she isn't free/ is still being controlled," one fan tweeted. However, Asghari was quick to shut down speculation in a statement to the paparazzi. "I don't even control what we have for dinner,' he said, according to Just Jared. "In the past, there has been a lot of stuff going on, so I understand where [some fans are] coming from.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari supposedly had a tumultuous relationship
Before breaking the Britney Spears and Sam Asghari divorce news, TMZ first hinted at trouble in paradise in their documentary "Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom." The project, which was released in May, follows the singer's life after her controversial and high-profile conservatorship ended. While the doc did not receive official statements from Spears or Asghari, various sources told the outlet that they had an intense relationship, which included a physical altercation and screaming matches that led to security getting involved. The jaw-dropping doc also claimed that the two were no longer living in the same household full-time.
In response to the claims, Asgahri took to his Instagram Story to refute the allegations and slam TMZ for invading Spears' privacy, as noted by Page Six. "I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs," he said. "All of a sudden –– after 15 years when she's free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down –– now you're going to put her under a microscope and tell her story." Towards the end of his statement, Asghari told fans not to believe what they read and that the stories are only made to give news outlets clicks and money.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been spotted without their wedding rings
In March, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari made headlines after they were spotted without their wedding rings. In photos from the Daily Mail, the legendary pop star was spotted without her band while exiting her car at an airport. As for Asghari, the fitness model was seen in Los Angeles without the symbolic piece of jewelry while leaving a valet. In response to the speculation, Asghari took to his Instagram story to share a handful of silly photos wearing his wedding band and even reuploaded Spears' engagement announcement photo featuring her ring. "She does it better," the caption said.
Lastly, Asghari's BAC Talent rep Brandon Cohen also denied the accusations of marital woes, telling ET: "Sam is not having marital issues. He simply took off his ring because he is filming a movie." Months after the wedding ring fiasco, Asghari celebrated their year anniversary on Instagram, shutting down any lingering breakup rumors. "One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my love," he wrote (via ET Canada). At the time, Spears made no statement regarding the wedding ring speculation.