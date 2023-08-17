3 Red Flags That Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Marriage Would Never Last

Here are three red flags that may have hinted at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's rumored divorce.

Over the last few years, the "Oops I Did It Again" singer has made headlines for her long-term relationship with the fitness trainer. The two first met in 2016 on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party." For the first few months of dating, the pair remained relatively mum on their connection aside from the occasional Instagram post or LA outing. However, in 2017, Spears revealed that they connected after she found his number in her purse five months after their first meeting. "I was like, 'He was really cute, this guy was really cute,' so I called him. He's just a really fun, funny person," she explained to AMP 103.7 (via People). After five years of dating, the couple finally tied the knot in 2022 in an intimate wedding that featured a handful of celebrity guests and a shocking wedding crasher.

While the first ten months of their marriage seemed to be going great, Spears and Asghari were soon plagued by divorce rumors in March 2023 – which they immediately shut down by the couple in various social media posts. However, on August 16, a source revealed to TMZ that the couple was headed to Splitsville, claiming that Spears cheated on Asghari. In light of the shocking news, we wanted to take a look at the red flags that proved their marriage wouldn't last.