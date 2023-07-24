Who Is Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Married To Now?
Jason Alexander may have the same name as the actor who played George Costanza on "Seinfeld," but the two don't really have much in common aside from sharing a moniker. For all intents and purposes, the Jason Alexander we're talking about is the one who was married to Britney Spears for a whopping 55 hours back in 2004. It was New Year's Eve in Las Vegas when Spears suggested the two get married — and that's what they did, according to ABC News. Alexander admits he had strong feelings for Spears, the marriage was annulled and Alexander became a page in Spears' dating history book.
However, Alexander's failed marriage didn't keep him from finding love again. In fact, he remarried in March. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Alexander and a woman named Rebecca Bell obtained a marriage license. Very little is known about Bell, including how she met Alexander, but he has a highlight on his Instagram account titled "wifey" which was created in July. The section contains one photo of Alexander and a blond woman, presumably his wife, sitting in a car together. Even though Alexander is married to someone new, he hasn't let go of the past.
Jason Alexander crashed Britney Spears' wedding
Less than one year before tying the knot for a second time, Jason Alexander actually crashed Britney Spears' wedding. He famously showed up at her house hours before guests arrived to witness the couple's nuptials and filmed for Instagram Live. "Britney Spears invited me here. She's my first wife, my only wife, I'm her first husband. I'm here to crash the wedding," he said in the video, according to Complex. Police were called to the scene and Alexander was taken into custody. "Jason Alexander has been handcuffed, taken into custody and arrested. I express my thanks to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department for their prompt response and good work," Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told Page Six.
Several weeks later, Vanity Fair confirmed that Alexander was sentenced after being charged with aggravated trespassing and battery. The outlet reported that Alexander served 64 days behind bars and was issued a restraining order that prohibits him from coming within 100 yards of his ex-wife.
The incident hasn't stopped Alexander from talking about Spears, however. In April, Alexander took to Instagram to share a photo of Spears from 2010. He added the caption, "The perfect situation on the outside could be the most abusive on the inside. How long does it take for someone to get out of abuse? It's not worth it. The money. The status. Pleasing people," according to Page Six.
Jason Alexander says he didn't want Britney to remarry
In September 2021, just two months before her conservatorship officially ended, Britney Spears accepted a proposal from Sam Asghari. "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," Asghari's manager told Us Weekly at the time. Meanwhile, Spears shared a video of her new bling on Instagram, but the post seems to have been deleted. Nevertheless, Spears seemed really excited to be getting married for a third time. Her second marriage was to dancer Kevin Federline, the father of her two sons. When the wedding day came, however, Jason Alexander wasn't convinced it was what Spears really wanted.
"I couldn't let her get married with the conversations we've had over the last two years. I wasn't there to cause harm. I was just there to Speak to Britney and make sure she was okay and this is what she wanted," he told the Daily Mail after crashing the wedding. "It's all for show. A Hollywood script. I don't think she looks happy. That whole thing is not real," he added. It's unknown if Alexander's now-wife was in the picture at the time.