Who Is Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Married To Now?

Less than one year before tying the knot for a second time, Jason Alexander actually crashed Britney Spears' wedding. He famously showed up at her house hours before guests arrived to witness the couple's nuptials and filmed for Instagram Live. "Britney Spears invited me here. She's my first wife, my only wife, I'm her first husband. I'm here to crash the wedding," he said in the video, according to Complex. Police were called to the scene and Alexander was taken into custody. "Jason Alexander has been handcuffed, taken into custody and arrested. I express my thanks to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department for their prompt response and good work," Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told Page Six.

Several weeks later, Vanity Fair confirmed that Alexander was sentenced after being charged with aggravated trespassing and battery. The outlet reported that Alexander served 64 days behind bars and was issued a restraining order that prohibits him from coming within 100 yards of his ex-wife.

The incident hasn't stopped Alexander from talking about Spears, however. In April, Alexander took to Instagram to share a photo of Spears from 2010. He added the caption, "The perfect situation on the outside could be the most abusive on the inside. How long does it take for someone to get out of abuse? It's not worth it. The money. The status. Pleasing people," according to Page Six.