Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Instagram Behavior Pre-Split Speaks Volumes Now

They say that the third time's the charm, but it doesn't appear to be true for Britney Spears. TMZ reports that the "Oops! ... I Did It Again" singer's third marriage to Sam Asghari is slowly falling apart.

Spears was smitten with the model ever since they met during a video shoot in 2016, and she took the leap of faith to call him. She told AMP 103.7 (via Hola), "I was like 'He was really cute. This guy was really cute!' so then I called him. He is just a really fun, funny person." The two hit it off and were by each other's side for years before Asghari decided to get down on one knee. In September 2021, Spears shared the news of her engagement on social media with a video of her and her fiancé showing off her gorgeous ring. The pop singer shared, "I can't f***ing believe it!" Less than a year later, Spears and Asghari tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in California, per People. After everything Spears has been through, fans were ecstatic to see she was finally happy.

Unfortunately, Spears and Asghari's relationship has taken a turn for the worst. TMZ reports the couple have been at odds for months, with the latest argument involving cheating allegations toward the "Toxic" singer. A source told the outlet, "It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce." Their crumbling marriage has shocked many, but some tell-tale signs in their social media seemed to point toward the inevitable split.