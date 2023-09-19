How Chris Rock Got His Daughter Lola Kicked Out Of School

Chris Rock is known for his raunchy, no-holds-barred style of stand-up, and after becoming a dad, his sense of humor remained just as bawdy. In his comedy special, "Chris Rock: Never Scared," he told the audience he had one job as a parent. "You got to keep her off the pole!" he declared. The comedian welcomed his first daughter, Lola Simone Rock, on June 28, 2002, with his then-wife Malaak Compton-Rock. They also share Zahra Savannah Rock, born on May 22, 2004.

Despite his jokes, being a father isn't something Chris takes lightly. "Every day I'm proud to be a dad. Every morning. Every evening. You know, I just live in the moment," he shared with Chicago Parent. "There's no such thing as quality time when you're a parent. 'We're gonna spend quality time.' Those are bad parents. It's just time," he added. Back then, his daughters were just 6 and 4 years old, respectively. Three years later, he told Oprah that he couldn't give himself a grade as a parent just yet. "It's the one job where you have to put 25 years in before you get your grade — you don't get midterms. ... Parenthood is a journey. It's a marathon. You don't get points for doing half the marathon," the "Grown Ups" star shared. Now that his daughters are older, he is still taking his role as dad seriously, and there was one time he had to come down hard on Lola to teach her a lesson.