Chris Rock's Comedy Special May Be The Last Time We Hear His Take On Infamous Will Smith Slap

Nearly one year after the Oscars slap heard 'round the world, comedian Chris Rock mentioned it ALL... in his very own live Netflix special titled "Selective Outrage."

During the March 4 live special, Rock took his sweet time, waiting until the very end to delve into the nitty-gritty of the moment A-list actor Will Smith walked onstage and physically assaulted him while he was hosting the 94th Academy Awards show — but boy, did he deliver. "People like, 'Did it hurt?'" he began. "It STILL hurts. I've got 'Summertime' ringing in my ears," he quipped. Alas, things got heavier when Rock referenced the affair rumors surrounding Smith's marriage. "Now, I normally would not talk about this s***, but for some reason, these ****** put that s*** on the internet," he prefaced. As you may recall, back in July 2020, Smith appeared on "Red Table Talk" and openly discussed Jada Pinkett Smith's affair, or erm, "entanglement," with their son's friend, August Alsina. "She hurt him way more than he hurt me. And who's he hit?! Me!" Rock bellowed out. YIKES. But that's not all. Rock also went on to explain why he opted not to fight back. "Cause I got parents, that's why," he declared. "And you know what my parents taught me? Don't fight in front of white people," he added.

But can the public expect any more tidbits of info from Rock regarding #SlapGate? The answer may or may not surprise you...