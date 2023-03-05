Chris Rock Hits Will Smith Where It Hurts In Netflix Special (Plug Your Ears, Jada)

It's been one year since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Following a "G.I. Jane" joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, Will walked onto the stage, slapped Rock and demanded he "keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth." As a result of the incident, the Academy banned Will from attending the Oscars for 10 years.

Both Jada and Will have brought up the fiasco, intending to move forward from the uncomfortable moment. According to People, on an episode of "Red Table Talk," Jada said her "deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile." On the other hand, Will took to social media to apologize to Rock. In a YouTube video, he said, "I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he's not ready to talk. And when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

As it turns out, Rock is talking about the incident, and Will and Jada are taking the heat for it.