Dennis Rodman's Son DJ Has A Close Connection To Bronny James

Dennis Rodman has three kids, and one member of his brood shares a sports connection with the offspring of another basketball legend. Dennis has three kids. His son, Dennis "DJ" Jr. Rodman, born to him and his ex-wife Michelle Moyer, is 22 years old as of August 2023 and is proudly following in his father's footsteps as an athlete.

Per DJ's page on the Washington State Cougars website, after graduating from JSerra Catholic High School, he played as a forward for Washington State throughout their last four seasons. WSU noted that during the 2022-2023 season, DJ and his teammates competed against several other universities, such as Boise State, Stanford, and the University of Southern California.

That said — Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, is also pursuing a college athletic career. Bronny revealed on Instagram that he'd committed to attend USC and play basketball at the prestigious school. And in a plot twist, DJ announced a big move that has resulted in him and Bronny becoming teammates.