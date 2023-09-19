The Untold Truth Of Lindsay Lohan
If you think you know Lindsay Lohan, you might be right — to a degree. But as she has noted in interviews over a handful of years, people often continue to view her through a 2010 lens rather than for who she is now. The actor has come a long way from her turbulent teenage and early 20s years, and people are finally starting to take note. She signed a two-picture Netflix deal, in advance of her comeback performance (which some have labeled the "Lohanaissance") in the streamer's holiday flick "Falling for Christmas." Even before the Christmas film's November 2022 release date, Lohan was popping up all over the place, doing everything from serving as narrator on Amazon Prime's "Lovestruck High" to her memorable Super Bowl commercial for Planet Fitness.
Following the Planet Fitness ad, Lohan was tapped to advertise everything from Allbirds running shoes to an MCM x Crocs partnership, and her next Netflix movie, "Irish Wish," is scheduled for 2024. Her personal life has somehow been even better, with a 2022 wedding and the birth of her first child in 2023. Here, we decided to take a look at the life of the former child star, from her earliest days all the way through to her current life in Dubai. Though Lohan is just in her 30s (as of 2023), she has lived enough life that we could write volumes about it, and so we picked out the most interesting pieces to give you the untold truth of Lindsay Lohan.
Her early life was tumultuous
The public knows a lot about Lindsay Lohan's family dynamics and all of her family members — and we do not necessarily mean that in a positive way. Lohan's three siblings are known, but not for any missteps or controversies, which is fine. But Lohan's parents have been the source of plenty of drama over the years, due to her mother Dina's thirst for fame and her father Michael's equally strong thirst coupled with his legal struggles and penchant for violence. The overall picture of the Lohan family has not always been a good one, and we are happy that the clan is at a rather peaceful point nowadays. Earlier in Lohan's life, however, things were incredibly tumultuous due to Michael's drug use, criminal activities, and penchant for violence. "He's been in and out of jail my whole life. My whole life," Lohan told Vanity Fair in 2006.
Things got especially messy after Lohan's parents separated when she was 3, and her father kidnapped her out of a courtroom. Dina and Michael got back together. and Dina only filed for divorce in 2005. Lohan's father — who would at times not return home for days and wasted much of the family's money on drugs — has also been accused of being physically and sexually abusive toward Dina and of threatening to kill his family (Michael has denied these claims). Lohan documented her complex relationship with Michael in her 2005 song, "Confessions of a Broken Heart (Father to Daughter)."
She has not auditioned for a role since The Parent Trap
It feels like Lindsay Lohan has been famous for her entire life, but she did not really break out until "The Parent Trap" in 1998. She was 12 when the film came out, and in comparison to some other child actors, that is downright late to achieve fame. Look at the Fanning sisters or the Olsen twins, for instance. Even though she was not well-known until the movie premiered, Lohan had already been working in the entertainment business for years by then. Before filming "The Parent Trap" at age 10, Lohan was busy acting and modeling — and she was especially successful as a child model and commercial actor. She appeared in print campaigns for designers like Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, and appeared in over 60 commercials, including ones for JELL-O, Duncan Hines, and the board game Payday.
Lohan also racked up a handful of acting credits before her feature debut, most notably seven episodes of "Another World" in 1996 and 1997. Lohan had to audition for "The Parent Trap," but once the film made her a star, the opportunities became so plentiful that Lohan decided she would no longer audition for parts. "I would be terrified to audition. I don't even know what it would be like. I think I would freeze," she told Variety in 2019. "My agent asked me to read for something, and I was like, 'I can't.' I would panic. It's such a different experience. I don't think I could do it."
Lindsay Lohan started homeschooling in 11th grade
Teenage years are hard enough, but the glare of the spotlight and the responsibility of working at such a young age only adds to the stress of being a young person. This is probably why so many child actors, including Lindsay Lohan, end up going down the wrong path at some point. Lohan had it especially rough because her parents both wanted to be famous themselves, and they were constantly making plays for media attention earlier in her career. Lohan's mother did more interviews than possibly any other celebrity mother in history, and she even convinced E! to give her a reality show, "Living Lohan," which lasted for one season. Lohan's father was no stranger to giving interviews either, and there was ample interest in him due to his frequent arrests (his latest legal trouble was in 2021, for getting illegal kickback in a business venture).
All of this tabloid attention was tough on Lohan, who had to switch schools at one point because of the negative press. Lohan also missed a lot of school, like the eight months she spent away filming "The Parent Trap," which could not have been easy on her friendships. Her fame and family drama led to bullying, which is part of the reason Lohan left traditional schooling in the 11th grade for homeschooling. This also allowed her more freedom, as she was able to attend school and be on set at the same time, which is what she did during the filming of "Mean Girls."
The actor has suffered from asthma since she was 2
Lindsay Lohan has struggled with a number of health issues over the years, from her substance addiction to her eating disorder to plain ol' exhaustion. All of these issues have been underscored by Lohan's chronic illness — the asthma she has suffered from since she was 2 years old. There are multiple instances of Lohan being taken to the hospital because of an asthma attack, including one that occurred at a Miami event in 2006, and another in 2012, during the filming of her TV movie "Liz & Dick." At times, however, asthma has been used as an excuse to hide other health issues, such as when Lohan was hospitalized during the shooting of "Herbie: Fully Loaded," with a swollen liver and a kidney infection (amongst other things unrelated to asthma).
In 2006, Dina refused to acknowledge her daughter's eating disorder, even as Lohan herself opened up about having been bulimic. "She was shooting [Herbie] in the Valley in 110-degree weather with the full racing suit on, in dust and in dirt. She had an asthma attack. She was breaking up with Wilmer. Her father was spiraling out of control at that time," Dina told Vanity Fair. "And she was recording her album, which Tommy Mottola was trying to get out in an unrealistic time frame as well. It was the culmination of a lot of things, and of course any time you're in a hospital and you're on an IV, you're going to lose weight."
An SNL hosting gig ended up being a wakeup call
Not too long after her October 2004 hospitalization during the filming of "Herbie: Fully Loaded," Lindsay Lohan was tapped to host "Saturday Night Live." Her May 2005 stint was her second time as host — the first was in May 2004, at 17 — and she has since hosted twice more, in 2006 and 2012. She obviously got along well with the cast and crew, and by then had developed a special relationship with Tina Fey, with whom she worked on "Mean Girls." On this particular visit, Lohan's health as not in top form, and physically, she appeared frail and thin. Many at "SNL" expressed their concerns, including Fey, showrunner Lorne Michaels, and Amy Poehler, who reportedly told the star flat-out that she was too skinny.
Fey and Michaels, in particular, seemed to make an impact on Lohan when they pulled her aside for a private conversation. "They sat me down," Lohan told Vanity Fair in 2006. "Literally before I was going to do the show, and they said, 'You need to take care of yourself. We care about you too much, and we've seen too many people do this, and you're talented,' and I just started bawling." In that same article, Lohan said that it was when she watched herself in that episode of "SNL" that she noticed how fragile she looked. Lohan, who was struggling with bulimia at the time, also noted that one particular photo in a tabloid caused her siblings to reach out in fear.
Lindsay Lohan was roommates with Raven-Symone for a year
We find it a lot more fun to hear about child actor friendships, in contrast to all of the teen star rivalries that get reported. And sure, Lindsay Lohan had plenty of rivalries, like her one with Hilary Duff — which was perhaps real or perhaps entirely media-created — but she also had at least one child star on her side, and that as Raven-Symoné. The two even lived together for a brief period, and Raven-Symoné defended Lohan years later on "The View."
"She has had problems in her life from family to work, and again, nobody ever believes me, but people in the industry have problems too," she told her co-hosts, in reaction to negative comments Jennifer Lawrence made about Lohan (via ET Online). Lohan and Raven-Symoné first met at a fashion shoot, and they decided to room together to mimic what it would be like to have a roommate in college, since neither of them were pursuing higher education.
"It's crazy that Raven and I were roommates. We had a lot of fun together. I remember we got ready for the Kids Choice Awards together, something happened where the power went out in the house, and we were both getting ready at the same time, and it was just really funny," Lohan said in an Instagram video segment for "The Drew Barrymore Show." Raven-Symoné seems to remember things differently, as she has said they barely saw each other over the 14 months Lohan paid her share of the rent.
She regrets moving to Los Angeles at a young age
We wish we could say that Lindsay Lohan got her life under control after confronting her eating disorder and other health issues. Her big Vanity Fair interview in 2006 sure made it seem like she did. But anyone who followed celebrity media in the aughts knows that the worst years were yet to come. Lohan has said that she blames moving away from home at such a young age for her downward spiral. "I wouldn't have moved to L.A. so quickly. It was a whole different world that I wasn't prepared for at my age," she said in Interview magazine in 2022. Lohan has thankfully turned her life around completely, and has expressed frustration that people will not let go of her past mistakes.
The years between 2007 and 2012 were the roughest ones for the actor, and for a long while, it seemed like things were going to end tragically for the star — perhaps even a 27 Club situation. Over that particular six-year period, Lohan was in court 20 times, in rehab for 250 days, and taken to jail on six occasions. Her offenses included driving under the influence, cocaine possession, driving with a suspended license, and felony grand theft (for stealing an expensive necklace). It was probation violations that got her into the most trouble though. In 2010, she spent slightly less than two weeks in jail for not going to alcohol counseling as instructed (she was sentenced to 90 days, but overcrowding got her out early).
The Obama campaign declined her offer of help
Lindsay Lohan was considered a hot mess at the height of her troubles, so we are not shocked that Barack Obama's team wanted nothing to do with her. Still, we don't know if it's more sad or funny that the then-presidential hopeful turned down a major celebrity's offer to host an event (sad for her, funny to us maybe?). Looking back, it was a good call. Lohan wanted to host a series of events for young voters in 2008, during Obama's first run, but insiders from his camp told the Chicago Sun-Times that Lohan "is not exactly the kind of high-profile star who would be a positive for us.” Around that time, Lohan also unleashed on Sarah Palin in a passionate rant on — wait for it — MySpace, calling the Alaskan politician out for her desire for celebrity and small-minded views.
In 2012, Lohan again supported Obama, but not right away. On October 12, she told reporters at an event that she was all-in on Mitt Romney, the Republican candidate, because of his stance on unemployment. By October 23, she was tweeting in support of Obama, leading many to call her out for flip-flopping. Presidential elections are not the only time Lohan has been political, either. She has met with the president of Turkey on multiple occasions, such as a 2017 visit to meet with him, his wife, and a Syrian refugee garnering press attention. In 2016, she also tweeted up a storm regarding Brexit, which she was very against.
Despite a high-profile relationship with a woman, she identifies as straight
We have to preface this slide with the declaration that we support everybody's right to identify their sexual identity as they wish and do not believe that celebrities should be required to discuss their personal lives unless they so choose. Also, we do not feel that having same-sex sexual or romantic encounters necessarily means one is bisexual or gay. However, because too many people have an inability to see outside the binary, people were very confused when Lindsay Lohan publicly identified herself as a straight woman in 2013. "I know I'm straight," she said on an episode of "Piers Morgan Live." "I have made out with girls before, and I had a relationship with a girl. But I think I needed to experience that and I think I was looking for something different."
The confusion stemmed from that "relationship with a girl" Lohan so casually noted, which was her on-again, off-again relationship with DJ Samantha Ronson in 2008 to 2009. Despite there being no shortage of tabloid attention — which meant tons of photo evidence — Lohan was for a long time reluctant to share much about the relationship (or even admit to it). For example, she basically acknowledged the relationship in a 2008 Harper's Bazaar piece without ever making a definitive statement about having a girlfriend or naming Monson. She also said she did not like labels, but the article came out years before her Morgan interview. She reiterated being straight when grilled on "The Wendy Williams Show" in 2018.
Lindsay Lohan has had several failed product lines
For every celebrity with massive business success, like a Jessica Simpson or a Jessica Alba, there is probably double the number of those who strike out when it comes to launching product lines. Most of those who have some success never rise to the rank of celebrity mogul, but it is not uncommon for a celebrity fragrance or makeup line to hang around for years — to the point that you might forget about it until you see Adam Levine's cologne in your local T.J. Maxx. Lindsay Lohan's product lines, though? They don't have legs. Lohan has tried her hand at hawking many different things since becoming famous, and even had a lifestyle blog for a hot minute. The site was called Preemium, and Lohan charged $2.99 for access to things like diaries, fashion and makeup tutorials, and shopping hauls. Goop, it was not.
Lohan's lifestyle guru attempt was in 2017, and by then she should have been used to failed business attempts. The star's most notable product line was 6126, which began in 2008 by selling leggings and then branched out into other areas a couple of years later. The line was sold in more than 500 retail outlets at one point, including Neiman Marcus and Kitson. Despite its early success, 6126 shut down in 2011 amidst Lohan's personal and legal struggles (which led to a $5 million lawsuit against her from the manufacturers). Lohan has additionally had lines of jewelry, candles, and cosmetics, all of which were short-lived.
She had a miscarriage while filming her 2014 docuseries Lindsay
Lindsay Lohan rarely discusses her miscarriage, which occurred when she was 27 years old. At the time, she was filming the reality show "Lindsay," an Oprah Winfrey-produced series that followed Lohan as she attempted to regain control of her personal and professional life. The eight-episode show — which aired on OWN in 2014 — shadowed Lohan shortly after she left rehab for the sixth time and featured everything from her court-mandated community service to her struggle to find acting work. Much of the focus was on Lohan's sobriety, and her sober coach A.J. Johnson appeared in half the episodes. Winfrey also popped in to offer words of wisdom a few times, but Lohan and her assistant Matt Harrell were the only people to appear in all eight episodes.
Lohan was not dating anyone (that we know of) while making the series, so we have no idea who the father was or even when she got pregnant. She also did not divulge the reason she stopped filming for two weeks until later in the season, presumably so she could grieve in private for a short while before facing public scrutiny. "That's why on the show when it says she doesn't want to come down, she doesn't want to come down, I couldn't move. I was sick. And mentally that messes with you," Lohan said on the finale episode (via The Mirror), later adding, "I cried so many times watching it. Because I don't see it as me — it's strange. It's weird."
The star moved to London to grow up
One of the most delightful little revelations Lindsay Lohan has made over the years is that she has an unlikely friendship with Al Pacino, who is nearly 50 years her senior. The pair met in London when Pacino came to see Lohan perform in a play that was written by his friend David Mamet. But before we get into that, let's backtrack to how Lohan even went across the pond in the first place. "I needed to grow up and London is a better place for me to do that than anywhere else," she told The Guardian after making the move in 2014. Though she did not last long in the United Kingdom, Lohan certainly made good use of her time there by signing on to appear in a West End production of "Speed-the-Plow."
Fresh off her ill-received reality series and struggling to be taken seriously again as an actor, theater was a brilliant move for the talented redhead. She began her limited run in the play on October 2, 2014, after a week and a half of previews, and the show closed at the end of November. The reviews for Lohan's stage debut were overwhelmingly positive, despite briefly forgetting her lines on opening night. After Pacino showed up to a performance, he and Lohan struck up a sweet relationship. "I actually have asked him for a lot of advice for a lot of things, especially work-wise and just life-wise, just because he's a great person to talk to," Lohan told Cosmopolitan.
Lindsay Lohan chose Dubai as her permanent home
By all accounts, Lindsay Lohan really enjoyed living in England, to the point where she initially planned to live there permanently. Her plans changed when she visited Dubai, a place she first went to in 2008 but had not previously considered as a homebase. The city, located in the United Arab Emirates, is known for its modern buildings, lavish lifestyles, and happening nightlife. While it is a conservative place relative to American standards — it is ruled by a monarch, and swearing and same-sex relationshipsare illegal — many stars enjoy Dubai because of its privacy laws. Because paparazzi are illegal in Dubai, celebrities like Lohan can live a life that borders on normal, which they would not be able to do in other big cities.
While most celebrities only visit Dubai, Lohan's level of media scrutiny was, at the time, beyond what most people have to deal with — and so, we understand her reasoning from that perspective. Her fateful move-inspiring visit to Dubai happened about a year into Lohan's stay in England, and it prompted her to make the haul to the desert region nearly immediately. Though Lohan visits the United States, she has not lived there even part-time since first leaving in 2014. "In New York, I'm walking on the street and I hear the sound of a click, and I think, Was that paparazzi? To never have to worry about that in a place where I live is a startling feeling, in a way," she told Allure in 2023.
She has never explained that baffling 2018 Instagram Live
If you have yet to see it, we encourage you to take a moment and go watch Lindsay Lohan's infamous 2018 Instagram Live (available on The Independent) because there really is no way to do it justice by description alone. Half a decade later, we still have no idea what Lohan was on about when she featured a homeless family on her feed, first offering to help them and then accusing them of child trafficking (no, really). The video is assumed to have been shot in Russia, and begins with Lohan offering to put the Syrian refugees up in a hotel. She also really wanted them to watch a movie, for some reason. After the parents turned Lohan down, she became extremely confrontational and started lecturing them. And after they took off down the street, she followed with her camera.
From there, things got even weirder, as Lohan lobbed unfounded accusations while fans watched with mouths agape. "Look what's happening, they're trafficking children [...] You're ruining Arabic culture by doing this," she said. "You're taking these children, they want to go. I'm with you boys, don't worry, the whole world is seeing this right now." Not quite the whole world was watching, but enough people that the story was picked up by major news outlets. In the video, Lohan spoke in a puzzling accent of indiscernible origins — which she maintained for awhile (in interviews at least), but it mysteriously disappeared as soon as she booked a mainstream acting gig.
She bought a club on the beach where she was assaulted by her ex-fiancé
Lindsay Lohan met Russian heir Egor Tarabasov through mutual friends toward the end of 2015, and the couple was engaged by April of the next year. Only months into their engagement, shocking photographs of a physical altercation on a Mykonos beach were published. Then, a couple of days later, footage of a fight between the pair at Lohan's London apartment leaked online. In the video, Lohan can be heard screaming, "He just strangled me. He almost killed me. Everybody will know. Get out of my house! Do it. I dare you again. You're f**king crazy. You sick f**k. You need help. I'm done. I don't love you anymore. You tried to kill me." Police were called, but Lohan did not announce a breakup until two weeks later.
"I was hit and abused physically on a beach in front of people, twice. And then at my house and thank God a kid saw me and called the police," she told Variety. "It's something that happened to me, and I had to figure out how to handle it on my own. My eff-you was buying the beach." After buying the location where the assault occurred (on Kalo Livadi beach), Lohan built a beach club there. A January 2019 Entertainment Weekly article claimed Lohan owned three clubs, but we only know of two: Lohan's Beach House and LOHAN, an Athens nightclub she became financially involved with back in 2016. She reportedly sold the beach club for cash in 2019.
Her MTV reality show was canceled for not living up to the hype
Lindsay Lohan was able to turn her ownership of Lohan's Beach House into a television comeback, but her much-hyped MTV reality series was a huge flop for the star. Season 1 was only 12 episodes, and the reception was so terrible that the network pulled the plug after that. Lohan's face was front and center on all of the promotion materials, but she often took a backseat to the rest of the cast, none of whom were remotely compelling. Clearly, MTV was going for a "Vanderpump Rules" type of show, but what they got was a total snooze-fest. People came for Lohan drama, and they got a bunch of unknown hospitality workers they did not care about.
It was also a little uncomfortable to watch a sober Lohan try to deal with drunken debauchery, knowing what we know about her past. There were reports that a second season might happen, focused not on the staff but on Lohan and her mother and sister, but that never happened. Network insiders said the show was canceled because Lohan did not give them enough drama, which they blamed for the lackluster ratings and the subpar reviews. By the time the show was canceled, Lohan had reportedly packed up shop in Mykonos and abandoned the club — so we also have to question how invested she was in the first place, aside from the TV piece.
Lindsay Lohan knew Bader Shammas was the one the night she met him
Lindsay Lohan has never had trouble finding suitors, but her picker has at times been off. Lohan started off by dating fellow celebrities like Aaron Cater and Wilmer Valderrama, but in later years pivoted to businessmen and heirs. Some of her other exes include restauranteur Harry Morton, shipping heir Stavros Niarchos, and hotelier Vikram Chatwal. There were also rumors she dated Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for a while, but that was never confirmed by Lohan's camp. For longtime fans of the star, it was awesome to see Lohan find her actual prince in the form of financier Bader Shammas. The pair met randomly at a restaurant in Dubai, where they both lived, in 2019.
Lohan and Shammas hit it off immediately, and it was basically a done deal by the end of the evening. "I said, 'You look like someone I know.' He was like, 'No, I don't, who?'" Lohan told Allure. "And then I said to him, 'I feel like you're the person I'm going to be with forever.' I'd never been able to talk to someone like this." The couple started dating right away but did not get engaged until November 2021. Though Lohan kept all details under wraps at first, she started sharing more after the engagement. Still, the couple married in secret (more on that shortly) and we only learned of their April 2022 nuptials a couple of months later. They welcomed their first child, son Luai, in July 2023.
Lindsay Lohan's secret wedding
As we said, Lindsay Lohan kept much of her pre-marriage relationship with Bader Shammas out of the public eye. Though they met in 2019, nobody knew that until Lohan's Allure interview in June 2023. We also did not know exactly how they met until that interview, which is the first time Lohan publicly talked about their meet-cute. The first time Lohan and Shammas were noted as a possible couple was in February 2020, when the actor made an Instagram post (now deleted) that referred to Shammas as "my boyfriend bader" (via People). She announced their November 2021 engagement on social media, and that was when she really started amping up the amount of disclosure when it came to her love life.
The wedding, however, was top secret — something we totally understand given how much of Lohan's life has been public. We first learned the couple was married when Lohan made an Instagram post referring to Shammas as her "husband." That was on July 1, 2022, and the next day, Lohan's rep confirmed the nuptials but not the date. In November of that year, Lohan told her "Mean Girls" co-star Amanda Seyfried (in a chat published in Interview magazine) that she got married in April 2022 in a small ceremony with just family present. We learned the specific date — April 3, 2022 — when Lohan made an anniversary post on Instagram. We also know that Shammas proposed in Utah, where Lohan was filming, but the wedding's location is still a giant mystery.
She maintains a very quiet and normal home life, prioritizing health and wellness
The Lindsay Lohan we once knew stayed up late, went out all the time, and had generally unhealthy and irresponsible habits. Nowadays, however, Lohan lives an extremely quiet life — or, at least, she did before the baby entered her home. She has on many occasions said that Dubai allowed her to live more peacefully, which for Lohan includes a strict routine and a small circle of friends. Her mornings are particularly systematized — tea, yogurt, a smoothie, and a workout. "Sometimes, I call it The Truman Show, because it's the same thing every day," she told Allure in 2023. "But I love it. I really love structure because I don't think I had that when I was young. Everything was coming so fast and I had so many things happening. My only structure was filming and being on set."
Throw in some daily meditation, which Lohan told Cosmopolitan she does in the shower, and it sounds like a solid start to the day. Beyond her morning routine, Lohan seems to have committed to health and wellness as priorities in other parts of her life as well. She cooks homemade meals for herself and her husband — things like Italian pasta dishes, borscht, and an Arabic dish called machboos — and is by all accounts a homebody. In that same Cosmopolitan interview from 2022, Lohan said she goes to bed at 9:30 p.m. and gets seven or eight hours of sleep nightly, but we imagine that has probably shifted post-baby.
Lindsay Lohan was nervous to step into the interviewer role for her podcast
Lindsay Lohan became famous as a preteen, so she has had a lot of practice with interviews. But while the star has likely sat with thousands of print and television reporters, she has traditionally been on the interviewee side. When Lohan got a podcast in 2022, she had to take on the role of the interviewer — which requires an entirely different set of skills including listening abilities, adaptability, empathy, and more. Lohan did a great job with it, although she threw in the towel rather quickly as she tends to do (see: beach club, product lines, accents). Lohan began hosting "The Lohdown with Lindsay Lohan" in April 2022, after announcing she was doing a podcast six months prior. She told Forbes she was excited to have a space to be authentically herself, without the interference of journalists, paparazzi, thirsty parents, and so forth.
While sharing her own stuff comes naturally to Lohan, she had to learn how to probe others. "I still get nervous," she told Cosmopolitan. "I'm so used to being asked the questions, so it's very different for me to have to ask the questions. Usually, I know the person. I like to just keep it very lighthearted and very friendly because that's more interesting to me — the getting to know who someone really is. It's not about all the gossipy stuff." In total, 13 episodes of the show were released, using Lohan's catchy song "Rumors" serving as the podcast theme song.
Lindsay Lohan was purposefully taking an acting break
Like most actors, Lindsay Lohan has had ups and downs in her career. For years, the star was in high demand and had her pick of projects — but then her downward spiral happened, and Lohan could barely book a job. We do not blame Hollywood for not hiring her back then, as she was likely a liability. For fans, though, it was a huge bummer to see a talented actor lose their ability to practice their craft. For reference, Lohan appeared in 10 feature films between 2003 and 2007, in addition to filming a few TV guest spots and launching a decently successful music career. Her next high-profile gig was the 2012 TV movie "Liz & Dick," and after that, Lohan's career went back to the barest of bones.
At times, Lohan went years without working, such as the period between 2015's "Till Human Voices Wake Us" and 2018's "Sick Note." Her acting career seemed to be at a standstill when COVID-19 hit, but Lohan has since explained that this was by choice. She waited for the right project to come into her life, at the right time. Cue a two-picture deal with Netflix and a cute holiday movie, "Falling for Christmas," which many hailed Lohan's comeback vehicle. "I wanted to make this movie because I missed being on set and I really miss bringing characters to life, and this was just the perfect script full of love and family and romance and joy all in one," Lohan told "Good Morning America."
A resurfaced 2013 interview caused people to rally behind the actor
In light of the #MeToo and #BlackLivesMatter movements, people have gone back and re-examined previous events and content with a more critical lens. Since many in society — and many in Hollywood — are aiming for a more equitable and inclusive landscape, this makes sense. That might mean rewatching a series we loved in the 1990s or 2000s but accepting that some jokes do not hold up and are actually quite offensive. Or it might mean holding notable folks accountable for inappropriate past actions or disgusting social media comments. We are not here to debate cancel culture, but to ignore that it is a thing (and that people are being retroactively canceled) would be naïve.
Thanks to Paris Hilton's and Britney Spears' documentaries, people are now reconsidering how gossip sites and tabloids treated young female celebrities in the aughts. And when we think of tabloids from that decade, we think of Lohan. People are also digging up old interviews they find problematic, including many from David Letterman's late-night show (there are now YouTube compilation videos of the uncomfortable moments from his show). In the 2013 clip of Lohan, Letterman makes light of the actor's addiction struggles and time in rehab, peppering her with inappropriate questions that make her visibly uncomfortable. Lohan even notes that rehab was not a pre-interview discussion topic and tells the host he cannot make fun of her addiction. In response to the resurfaced clip, social media users rallied around Lohan and overwhelmingly deemed the interview distasteful.
Support from co-star Jamie Lee Curtis
Lindsay Lohan has dealt with many haters over the years — too many, if you ask us — but she has also retained many fans, even in her darkest times. Her past co-stars seem particularly fond of the star, with many of them expressing positive sentiments decades are their first meeting. For instance, Lohan remains in communication with "Mean Girls" co-star Jonathan Bennett, who played her love interest Aaron Samuels in the film. She has also continued a relationship with Dennis Quaid over the years. "Well, I'll always talk to her. The 'Parent Trap' will always be in our conversation, of course, whether we speak of it or not, because I'm kind of like her movie dad," Quaid said to People in 2022.
One of Lohan's biggest supporters has been her "Freaky Friday" mom Jamie Lee Curtis, who has defended the actor for years and remained a champion of her talent. "I'm just happy she's happy," Curtis told People in 2022. "We're in contact, and the fact that she can poke fun at herself a little [means] we can all poke fun at ourselves, believe me. Show business is very difficult, and being in front of the tabloid press is very difficult, it's really brutal. So God bless her." Curtis must also have enjoyed her time on set with Lohan, since she was pushing for a "Freaky Friday" sequel for years. In May 2023, Variety confirmed that the sequel was moving ahead at Disney and that both Lohan and Curtis were expected to sign on.
Her close family ties
Lindsay Lohan's family is messy, but with the exception of patriarch Michael, the Lohans have always seemed to truly want what is best for their kin. This is particularly true of the four Lohan children, which include Lindsay's older brother Michael Jr., and her younger siblings Aliana and Dakota — both of whom are also in the entertainment business. Unlike Lindsay's mother Dina, her siblings have not courted media attention, and Michael Jr. is particularly private. We do know, however, that Lindsay is very close to all of them and that they see each other frequently despite the ocean dividing them. In fact, it was Dakota who gave us our first look at Lindsay's son Luai when he posted a sweet snap on his Instagram story (granted we could not really see anything with the giant emoji over the baby's face).
In 2019, Lindsay told Variety that her brother (she did not specify which one, but since Michael Jr. has a family, we assume she meant Dakota) comes to visit every other month, that her sister and mother are also consistent visitors, and that she speaks to her family daily. Lindsay also visits them in New York, and in April 2023, got her entire family together for a meal — marking the first time all siblings and both parents were together at once in seven years. A couple of months before that, she was at New York Fashion Week, sitting front row to support Aliana and Dakota as they modeled in Christian Siriano's show.
She scored two big partnerships after announcing her pregnancy
Lindsay Lohan's track record on product lines is not strong, but that does not mean she is ready to give up trying for success. Lohan wisely decided to partner with established brands rather than create her own, which is probably a good strategy for the busy star. Two of these partnerships are baby-specific, and they both came around while Lohan was pregnant with her first child. She gave birth in July 2023, and since then has also been hawking Frida Mom postpartum underwear on social media. But Lohan's partnerships with Nestig and Lavish Alice are more than just pre-written Instagram posts, as she took an active role in designing products for both companies.
Lohan is no stranger to designing product lines for established brands, as she did so for PacSun in 2014 and, rather disastrously, for Ungaro before that. Now that she is on the baby train, she is drawing inspiration from her own experience. With Nestig, Lohan created a line of nursery products that her website says was created to evoke feelings of the beach, which is where her home is situated. "I feel so peaceful by the ocean — I wanted to create a space where my little one and I could share in that feeling," Lohan told Architectural Digest. In addition to Nestig, Lohan also signed on to work with Lavish Alice on an upcoming line of baby clothing. She previously worked with the British company in 2015, designing a 19-piece collection for adult women.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction or eating disorders, or may be the victim of domestic violence, contact the relevant resources below:
- The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
- The National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.