The Untold Truth Of Lindsay Lohan

If you think you know Lindsay Lohan, you might be right — to a degree. But as she has noted in interviews over a handful of years, people often continue to view her through a 2010 lens rather than for who she is now. The actor has come a long way from her turbulent teenage and early 20s years, and people are finally starting to take note. She signed a two-picture Netflix deal, in advance of her comeback performance (which some have labeled the "Lohanaissance") in the streamer's holiday flick "Falling for Christmas." Even before the Christmas film's November 2022 release date, Lohan was popping up all over the place, doing everything from serving as narrator on Amazon Prime's "Lovestruck High" to her memorable Super Bowl commercial for Planet Fitness.

Following the Planet Fitness ad, Lohan was tapped to advertise everything from Allbirds running shoes to an MCM x Crocs partnership, and her next Netflix movie, "Irish Wish," is scheduled for 2024. Her personal life has somehow been even better, with a 2022 wedding and the birth of her first child in 2023. Here, we decided to take a look at the life of the former child star, from her earliest days all the way through to her current life in Dubai. Though Lohan is just in her 30s (as of 2023), she has lived enough life that we could write volumes about it, and so we picked out the most interesting pieces to give you the untold truth of Lindsay Lohan.