Amy Schneider's Life Wasn't Easy Before Her Big Jeopardy! Win

What is a "Jeopardy!" icon? Amy Schneider! Schneider took the world by storm when she appeared on the classic game show and easily solidified herself as a "Jeopardy" great. However, the glitz and glamor she received on the show was nothing like how her life was before.

Schneider first appeared on "Jeopardy!" in November 2021, and within those thirty minutes of playtime, it was clear she was a force to be reckoned with. Winning game after game, Schneider seemed truly unstoppable. The game show contestant broke record after record, becoming the highest-paid woman on "Jeopardy!" and if that wasn't enough, she was the first transgender individual to meet the mark to compete in the long-running game show's Tournament of Champions. Schneider went on to win 40 games during her time on the show, which is nearly unheard of.

For Schneider, this has all been a dream come true. She told People, "When I started, my biggest goal was just to win four games. Not only did I end up winning 10 times as many, but I've heard from so many people, especially trans people and their loved ones, about how much it's meant to them to see me succeed, and that's something I will always, always be proud of." She has triggered a Schneidermania and has amassed many fans! As they become more curious about the "Jeopardy!" winner, she's willing to give them all the details, even the ones that are more difficult and involve her past.