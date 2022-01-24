Amy Schneider Just Made Jeopardy! History Yet Again
Already a "Jeopardy!" legend, contestant Amy Schneider has been on a steady roll. In December, Schneider, who is an engineering manager from Oakland, California, became the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions (per NBC News), and after January 14's game, she broke the record for most consecutive wins by a female contestant as well as the first woman to earn $1 million in "Jeopardy!" winnings, per TMZ. At that time, she also became the new third-place record-holder, replacing another longtime "Jeopardy!" champ James Holzhauer, according to CBS News.
However, Schneider divulged she isn't as confident as she may make it seem on TV, specifically referencing the January 4 episode. "Well, that one was a bit closer; George and Gregg kept me sweating about whether I'd manage the runaway down to the last Daily Double," she tweeted then, thanking her two fellow contestants for keeping it "a really competitive game."
Schneider's streak was even hot enough to earn speculation as to whether she might replace Alex Trebek as the permanent show host (Schneider told the Los Angeles Times on January 17 of the rumors, "It's a lot harder than it looks... But yeah, I'd certainly consider it if somebody asked"). Time will tell, but before then, Schneider just smashed another show record!
Amy Schneider is proudly representing the transgender community
Amy Schneider just broke another historical "Jeopardy!" record after winning January 21's game, as CBS News reported. With her 38th back-to-back victory, Schneider has tied Matt Amodio for second-most consecutive wins. Having taken home a total of $1,307,200 earnings from the game show so far, Schneider will break Amodio's record if she wins January 24's game, per the Jeopardy! Twitter account.
In a January 24 "Good Morning America" interview, Schneider enthused about using her sudden fame as a way of representing the transgender community. "I think that the best part for me has been being on TV as my true self, expressing myself and representing the entire community of trans people," Schneider said (via NBC News). "And just kind of showing a different thing than maybe some people have seen, of just being a smart, confident woman and just doing something super normal like being on 'Jeopardy!'"
At "GMA"'s George Stephanopoulos' behest, Schneider also spilled some interesting tips to her success (for those of us taking notes at home). "The main secret is just being curious and spending my life learning a lot of stuff," she said, noting that she practiced the ultra-important buzzer quickness with a ballpoint pen. However, she's become fluid enough now that she relies solely on an "instinct and feel" technique.