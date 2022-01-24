Amy Schneider Just Made Jeopardy! History Yet Again

Already a "Jeopardy!" legend, contestant Amy Schneider has been on a steady roll. In December, Schneider, who is an engineering manager from Oakland, California, became the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions (per NBC News), and after January 14's game, she broke the record for most consecutive wins by a female contestant as well as the first woman to earn $1 million in "Jeopardy!" winnings, per TMZ. At that time, she also became the new third-place record-holder, replacing another longtime "Jeopardy!" champ James Holzhauer, according to CBS News.

However, Schneider divulged she isn't as confident as she may make it seem on TV, specifically referencing the January 4 episode. "Well, that one was a bit closer; George and Gregg kept me sweating about whether I'd manage the runaway down to the last Daily Double," she tweeted then, thanking her two fellow contestants for keeping it "a really competitive game."

Schneider's streak was even hot enough to earn speculation as to whether she might replace Alex Trebek as the permanent show host (Schneider told the Los Angeles Times on January 17 of the rumors, "It's a lot harder than it looks... But yeah, I'd certainly consider it if somebody asked"). Time will tell, but before then, Schneider just smashed another show record!