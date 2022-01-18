Amy Schneider Addresses Those Jeopardy! Hosting Rumors

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the quiz show "Jeopardy!" died in November 2020 from cancer. According to The New York Times, he had hosted the show for 37 years, becoming the face of the show watched and loved by millions of Americans. Trebek hosted over 8,000 episodes of "Jeopardy!" and held the record of hosting most episodes of a single game show. The act was special for him, too. "In this day and age, when there is so much societal tension, game shows are valuable because they're pleasant," he told Vulture in 2018.

Trebek's death left a void in the show. In August 2021, it was announced that Mike Richards would be the show's permanent host. However, he lasted only a little over one week in the office. On August 20, Richards stepped down from the job after reports of offensive and sexist comments made on a podcast years ago. Sony later announced that he'd be exiting his job as the show's executive producer, per The Washington Post. With Richards gone, actor and author Mayim Bialik and former "Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings took over the hosting duties, per the Los Angeles Times.

Jennings and Bialik, however, are only with the show for a year while the producers figure out a permanent replacement. One such name to continue Trebek's legacy is another "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider, who's been on a winning streak on the show in early 2022. In a recent interview, she addressed the potential of her hosting the show.