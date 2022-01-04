Jeopardy! Champ Amy Schneider Opens Up About Being Robbed
Amy Schneider, an Oakland resident from Ohio, recently rose to prominence in the game show fan community for becoming a "Jeopardy!" champion. Schneider started her winning streak back in November and has since gone on to garner $855,600 (and counting) in earnings across 23 wins, according to The Guardian. Because of this ongoing win, she has also broken several records, including becoming the fourth-best all-time winner so far and the highest winning woman. Schneider is also the first transgender player set to enter the show's Tournament of Champions.
"I've always watched it and I've also always been interested in learning facts and stuff. And as I mentioned on the show, in eighth grade I was voted Most Likely to Be on "Jeopardy!" One Day. It was always sort of in my mind that it might be something I did at some point," she told Yahoo! Entertainment in December 2021.
However, as Schneider continues to appear on the game show, she is also dealing with a troubling personal experience behind-the-scenes, as the contestant recently opened up about being robbed.
Schneider assures Jeopardy! fans she's okay
Ongoing "Jeopardy!" champ Amy Schneider has had an incredible few months, with her winning streak totaling nearly a million dollars over 23 consecutive games. But sadly, those good times have been marred by a recent robbery, which the contestant opened up about via Twitter.
"Hi all! So, first off: I'm fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone. I then couldn't really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything," she wrote on January 3. "So, I doubt I'll even start writing tonight's game thread today, and if I keep winning, it may take a bit for me to get caught up. Thanks for your patience!" Fans of the game show quickly replied, with one penning, "So glad you're okay but so sorry this happened to you. That kind of thing really turns your world upside down." They continued, "Hope you're able to replace everything relatively smoothly and that you are able to get some peace and calm back in your life."
Along with many others, the internet continued the sentiment that they were thankful Schneider was physically safe, with only material items taken.