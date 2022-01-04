Jeopardy! Champ Amy Schneider Opens Up About Being Robbed

Amy Schneider, an Oakland resident from Ohio, recently rose to prominence in the game show fan community for becoming a "Jeopardy!" champion. Schneider started her winning streak back in November and has since gone on to garner $855,600 (and counting) in earnings across 23 wins, according to The Guardian. Because of this ongoing win, she has also broken several records, including becoming the fourth-best all-time winner so far and the highest winning woman. Schneider is also the first transgender player set to enter the show's Tournament of Champions.

"I've always watched it and I've also always been interested in learning facts and stuff. And as I mentioned on the show, in eighth grade I was voted Most Likely to Be on "Jeopardy!" One Day. It was always sort of in my mind that it might be something I did at some point," she told Yahoo! Entertainment in December 2021.

However, as Schneider continues to appear on the game show, she is also dealing with a troubling personal experience behind-the-scenes, as the contestant recently opened up about being robbed.