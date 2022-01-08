The Historic Jeopardy! Milestone Amy Schneider Just Crushed
"Jeopardy!" contestant Amy Schneider is on a roll! The trivia contestant just finished her 28th straight game on the show and has captured the attention of fans nationwide for continuously making history.
Last month, Schneider, who's an engineering manager from Oakland, California, made history by becoming the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, per NBC News. She also now holds the record for the most consecutive wins by a female contestant, per TMZ. Yet, while Schneider continues to make "Jeoardy!" history, she has continually opened up on Twitter about her feelings during the games. While she makes it look easy, she revealed to fans that different shows — including the January 4 episode — left her feeling uneasy at some points.
"Well, that one was a bit closer; George and Gregg kept me sweating about whether I'd manage the runaway down to the last Daily Double," she wrote on Twitter. In the thread, she discussed which clues threw her off and her thought process for those questions. But, in no surprise, Schneider came out on top, writing, "Thanks to George and Gregg, that was a really competitive game." And now, Schneider's making history once again. So, "what is" the new milestone "Jeopardy!" contestant Amy Schneider just achieved?
Amy Schneider passed the million-dollar mark after only 28 episodes
Go big or go home! And for Amy Schneider, she's continuing to go big, as she just surpassed the million-dollar make in earnings on her 28th episode of "Jeopardy!"
Schneider hit this historic mark during her January 7 game, when she won $42,200, bringing her game show total winnings to $1,019,001. Schneider is the fourth person in the franchise's history to win more than $1 million. Not only that, but she also became the show's highest-earning female contestant of all time. "It feels amazing, it feels strange," Schneider said in a press release, per The New York Times. "It's not a sum of money I ever anticipated would be associated with my name."
Schneider is set to return to the beloved game show on Monday, and she took to Twitter to let fans know what this experience has meant to her. "I just want to acknowledge how overwhelmed I am by the things being written about me, and about what this run means. This has been a life-changing experience, thank you all so so much for your kindness and support."