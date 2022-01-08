The Historic Jeopardy! Milestone Amy Schneider Just Crushed

"Jeopardy!" contestant Amy Schneider is on a roll! The trivia contestant just finished her 28th straight game on the show and has captured the attention of fans nationwide for continuously making history.

Last month, Schneider, who's an engineering manager from Oakland, California, made history by becoming the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, per NBC News. She also now holds the record for the most consecutive wins by a female contestant, per TMZ. Yet, while Schneider continues to make "Jeoardy!" history, she has continually opened up on Twitter about her feelings during the games. While she makes it look easy, she revealed to fans that different shows — including the January 4 episode — left her feeling uneasy at some points.

"Well, that one was a bit closer; George and Gregg kept me sweating about whether I'd manage the runaway down to the last Daily Double," she wrote on Twitter. In the thread, she discussed which clues threw her off and her thought process for those questions. But, in no surprise, Schneider came out on top, writing, "Thanks to George and Gregg, that was a really competitive game." And now, Schneider's making history once again. So, "what is" the new milestone "Jeopardy!" contestant Amy Schneider just achieved?