Jeopardy! Winner Amy Schneider Suffers Another Blow After Robbery

"Jeopardy!" viewers cannot get enough of contestant Amy Schneider, who started a winning streak that has elevated her into the top echelon of champions across the many years of the show. While Schneider's on-screen journey continues, she has faced some significant challenges off-screen. She revealed on Twitter she was robbed right as the new year began, and soon after that, another unfortunate situation developed.

Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak may not be over yet, but it has already garnered her some impressive stats. As ABC 7 detailed, Schneider is the first transgender contestant to rack up so many wins. Once she had five wins under her belt, she qualified for the "Tournament of Champions." That annual showdown involves all of the best contestants from the previous year, and Schneider was the first transgender individual to qualify. "I am so incredibly grateful," she explained of her success. "Hopefully I can send a positive message to the nerdy trans girl who wants to be on the show too." As of January 5, Schneider had a 26-day winning streak, with winnings hitting the $950,000 mark (per Dayton Daily News).

As iconic "Jeopardy!" winner Ken Jennings noted, Schneider had "21 of her 25 game be runaways or lock games." He admitted, "It's pretty impressive, that's a very impressive stat." Schneider has thrilled "Jeopardy!" fans with nightly Twitter threads, breaking down each show's battle. Unfortunately, she has had a couple of obstacles interfere with her ability to maintain her streak of threads lately.