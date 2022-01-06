Jeopardy! Winner Amy Schneider Suffers Another Blow After Robbery
"Jeopardy!" viewers cannot get enough of contestant Amy Schneider, who started a winning streak that has elevated her into the top echelon of champions across the many years of the show. While Schneider's on-screen journey continues, she has faced some significant challenges off-screen. She revealed on Twitter she was robbed right as the new year began, and soon after that, another unfortunate situation developed.
Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak may not be over yet, but it has already garnered her some impressive stats. As ABC 7 detailed, Schneider is the first transgender contestant to rack up so many wins. Once she had five wins under her belt, she qualified for the "Tournament of Champions." That annual showdown involves all of the best contestants from the previous year, and Schneider was the first transgender individual to qualify. "I am so incredibly grateful," she explained of her success. "Hopefully I can send a positive message to the nerdy trans girl who wants to be on the show too." As of January 5, Schneider had a 26-day winning streak, with winnings hitting the $950,000 mark (per Dayton Daily News).
As iconic "Jeopardy!" winner Ken Jennings noted, Schneider had "21 of her 25 game be runaways or lock games." He admitted, "It's pretty impressive, that's a very impressive stat." Schneider has thrilled "Jeopardy!" fans with nightly Twitter threads, breaking down each show's battle. Unfortunately, she has had a couple of obstacles interfere with her ability to maintain her streak of threads lately.
Amy Schneider is pushing through challenges
On January 5, Amy Schneider shared via Twitter that she'd been ill, and this came very soon after her robbery revelation. She explained, "Quick update: So, to make this week even more fun, I also got sick!" Schneider did not detail what type of illness that she had, but added, "I'm feeling mostly better now, but I'm going to extend my posting break through tomorrow."
Schneider quickly tweeted again to reassure worried "Jeopardy!" fans. "For now, just know that a) I'm fine b) I fully intend to post full game threads for every episode, and c) I'm so grateful for all the support I've received!" Schneider received plenty of support in response, with fans gushing over how much they've loved watching her compete. "You are my all time fav @Jeopardy contestant," began one. "Poised, intelligent and exhibiting such grace, you are the best of the best," that person continued.
Schneider already claimed the record for most consecutive wins garnered by a woman, noted People, and she's clearly enjoying the journey. She told Yahoo! Entertainment, "so much of what I get on Twitter and Facebook is so positive and good," that any negativity is "well worth it." How long can Schneider keep winning? "Jeopardy!" fans will be anxious for Schneider's nightly Twitter threads to restart so they can get the inside scoop on her impressive winning streak as it plays out on-screen.