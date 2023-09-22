Scandalous Things About Ellen DeGeneres' Personal Life

The following article mentions addiction and sexual abuse.

We all know about the problems that Ellen DeGeneres has faced in her career. Once considered the nicest woman on television, the comedian's reputation took a major battering in 2020 when various reports emerged of the toxic behind-the-scenes culture of her eponymous daytime chat show. And things got worse when social media piled on with all kinds of horror stories which suggested that she was at the root of the problem.

And then there's the excruciatingly awkward interview where she went back and forth with Dakota Johnson about a birthday party invite, the uncomfortable moment where she asked Mariah Carey to drink champagne to prove she wasn't pregnant, and the insensitive comments she made on screen during the early stages of the pandemic in which she compared living in her spacious and luxurious mansion to a jail.

But it's not just at the workplace where the former sitcom star has caused headlines for scandalous and serious reasons. From controversial friendships with political figures and feuds with fellow talk show hosts to allegations of controlling behavior and heartbreaking revelations about her childhood, DeGeneres' personal life has had some darker moments, too.