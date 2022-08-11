Ellen DeGeneres Reveals Where She Stands With Anne Heche Today

Ellen DeGeneres has some kind words to say about her ex-girlfriend, actor Anne Heche, who was involved in a fiery car crash and is now in critical condition.

On August 5, Heche reportedly crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles, landing the actor being put in an intensive care unit. "At this time she is in extreme critical condition she has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," a representative for the star told Us Weekly. "She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident." It didn't take long until she received an outpouring of support from her friends in the industry. "Hey, I just want to send out my best wishes and all my love to Anne Heche," Alec Baldwin said in an Instagram video. "There's not a lot of women I've worked with that are brave in the way that Anne is brave." Peter Facinelli, her co-star in "13 Minutes," shared a photo of the two of them on his Instagram Story, writing, "praying for you and your beautiful family," per NBC Los Angeles.

DeGeneres also wished Heche well during a brief interview.