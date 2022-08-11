Ellen DeGeneres Reveals Where She Stands With Anne Heche Today
Ellen DeGeneres has some kind words to say about her ex-girlfriend, actor Anne Heche, who was involved in a fiery car crash and is now in critical condition.
On August 5, Heche reportedly crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles, landing the actor being put in an intensive care unit. "At this time she is in extreme critical condition she has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," a representative for the star told Us Weekly. "She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident." It didn't take long until she received an outpouring of support from her friends in the industry. "Hey, I just want to send out my best wishes and all my love to Anne Heche," Alec Baldwin said in an Instagram video. "There's not a lot of women I've worked with that are brave in the way that Anne is brave." Peter Facinelli, her co-star in "13 Minutes," shared a photo of the two of them on his Instagram Story, writing, "praying for you and your beautiful family," per NBC Los Angeles.
DeGeneres also wished Heche well during a brief interview.
Ellen DeGeneres shares her support for Anne Heche in a subtle way
It's been decades since Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche split, but it looks like the talk show host still looks out for her ex. However, she clarified that they have not communicated in years. "We're not in touch with each other, so I wouldn't know," she said when asked if she's had the opportunity to speak with Heche since the accident, per Entertainment Tonight.
But even though they're not in contact these days, DeGeneres still shared her well wishes. "I don't want anyone to be hurt," she said. "It was quite a dangerous accident that happened, wasn't it?" the cameraman asked, to which she responded, "Sure was."
DeGeneres and Heche dated from 1997 to 2000, and at the time, same-sex relationships were not accepted by many. Heche even revealed that she lost multi-million dollar projects because she was dating a woman. "I didn't do a studio picture for 10 years. I was fired from a $10 million picture deal and did not see the light of day in a studio picture," she told Page Six in 2021. But Heche has no regrets and looks back at that phase of her life quite fondly. "Our time was a beautiful part of my life and one that I wear with honor," she told Mr. Warburton in 2020. "I was a part of a revolution that created social change, and I could not have done that without falling in love with her."