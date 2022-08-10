Anne Heche's Legal Problems Are Only Just Beginning

Anne Heche could face legal consequences for the fiery crash that left her in "extreme critical condition" with severe burns. On August 5, the actor suffered serious injuries after crashing her Mini Cooper multiple times through the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. Video obtained by TMZ appears to show the actress striking an apartment complex garage before speeding off. In a second clip, taken only moments later, what appears to be the same Mini Cooper owned by the "Volcano" actress is seen racing through a residential neighborhood moments before crashing into a home and erupting in flames. The actor was rushed to the hospital and has not regained consciousness since the accent.

According to Page Six, a photo taken after her collision with the garage appears to show a bottle of alcohol in her center console, suggesting that Heche may have been under the influence of alcohol during the crash, though that has not been confirmed.