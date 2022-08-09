The Truth About Anne Heche's Ex-Husband

By now, fans have heard that Anne Heche suffered a terrifying car accident that left the actor with severe injuries. She fell into a coma after the crash, as reported by NBC News. Details of her current condition in the hospital, her behavior just prior to the crash, as well as potential legal consequences have been spreading like wildfire. But what was the state of Heche's personal life before to the crash?

Fans may recall that Heche was previously in a relationship with comedian Ellen DeGeneres (via Today) from 1997 until 2000. Heche even made an appearance on her then-girlfriend's groundbreaking sitcom, "Ellen." Heche went on to a 10-year partnership with actor James Tupper, and they had one son together, Atlas.

However, before these high-profile pairings, the Hollywood star was also married once before. She and Coleman "Coley" Laffoon were married in 2001 before finalizing their divorce in 2009. While the union brought their now 20-year-old son Homer into the world, the relationship ended pretty badly. The exes ended up spending years in court to settle the terms of their divorce.

Unlike DeGeneres and Tupper, both of whom are highly recognizable stars, Laffoon isn't a Hollywood guy. So who is Coleman Laffoon, and what was their marriage like?