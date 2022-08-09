Anne Heche's Health Condition Takes Turn For The Worse

Anne Heche's health condition has become far more severe in the last couple of days following her involvement in a fiery car crash on August 5.

The actor had reportedly crashed her vehicle into a home in Los Angeles, which resulted in the house catching fire. Los Angeles Police Public Information Officer Jeff Lee told CNN that Heche's car was running at top speed when it collided with the residence. Meanwhile, a source close to the situation said that the Emmy award-winning actor sustained several injuries and had been transferred to an intensive care unit to recover. "She's lucky to be alive," the insider said. "She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead. Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash."

A day after the crash, Heche's publicist released a statement saying that she is "currently in stable condition," and that her family is asking for everyone's "thoughts and prayers." However, days after their initial update, Heche's condition has reportedly gotten much worse.