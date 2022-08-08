Former Prosecutor Reveals Legal Consequences Anne Heche Might Face As Investigation Ramps Up - Exclusive

Hollywood actor Anne Heche made headlines on August 5 when she suffered some serious injuries in a fiery car crash. As it turns out, she crashed her car not once, but twice — the first time was in a garage at a Los Angeles-area apartment complex and the second time was into a home, which was destroyed in the crash.

Heche is now being investigated for a DUI and a hit-and-run, though she is in critical condition at the moment, CNN reported on August 8. A spokesperson told Page Six the "Donnie Brasco" star is in a coma and she "has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention." TMZ was one of the first media outlets on the scene and has photos of Heche on a stretcher after she was rescued from her badly charred vehicle.

And although no one knows exactly how long Heche will be in this state or what's next, one former prosecutor has exclusively revealed to Nicki Swift what her legal consequences might be as the investigation into her crash ramps up.