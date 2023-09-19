What Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Kids Have Been Up To Since Their Parents' Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were married for 13 years and had two children together before deciding to end their relationship. They made the announcement on October 2022 on their respective Instagram Stories. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way," Brady wrote, according to CNN. Bündchen and Brady appear to be sharing custody of Benjamin and Vivian, while Brady also spends time with his oldest son, Jack, from his previous relationship with actor Bridget Moynahan.

About a month after her split from Brady, Page Six reported that Bündchen had dropped a cool $11.5 million on a mansion in Miami, Florida, not too far from her ex's home. Flash forward almost a year since the shocking split, and Bündchen has given one of her most candid interviews yet, sharing an update on how the kids are doing. Bündchen spoke with People magazine and shared that her kids have enrolled in a new school. "They're getting to know friends in school. They like it. It's just all new. But they're really liking it and they're getting into their things," she said. Bündchen went on to share some in-depth details about Vivi and Benny.