What Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Kids Have Been Up To Since Their Parents' Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were married for 13 years and had two children together before deciding to end their relationship. They made the announcement on October 2022 on their respective Instagram Stories. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way," Brady wrote, according to CNN. Bündchen and Brady appear to be sharing custody of Benjamin and Vivian, while Brady also spends time with his oldest son, Jack, from his previous relationship with actor Bridget Moynahan.
About a month after her split from Brady, Page Six reported that Bündchen had dropped a cool $11.5 million on a mansion in Miami, Florida, not too far from her ex's home. Flash forward almost a year since the shocking split, and Bündchen has given one of her most candid interviews yet, sharing an update on how the kids are doing. Bündchen spoke with People magazine and shared that her kids have enrolled in a new school. "They're getting to know friends in school. They like it. It's just all new. But they're really liking it and they're getting into their things," she said. Bündchen went on to share some in-depth details about Vivi and Benny.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's kids are passionate
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's kids are fostering their passions in the aftermath of their parents' divorce. Bündchen tells People magazine that her son, Benjamin, is not only playing football for the first time, but he's also really into music. The former Victoria's Secret model says that she bought a piano for her new home. "He literally passes all the time to it, and every time he passes, he sits and he plays," she explained. Meanwhile, the youngest Brady is "obsessed" with horseback riding. "She's like, 'Mom, I'm going to be a professional horseback rider.' That's all she wants to do," Bündchen said.
Since Tom Brady retired, he's been more focused on spending time with his brood. Over the summer, for example, he took Jack and Vivi to Tanzania where they went on safari and made some incredible memories. "Fatherhood is a great responsibility — being available and present is the most important thing. Something that I continue to work on is making sure I have enough time to connect. It's always a work in progress," he told Today in June. A few months later, all three of Brady's kids were on-hand in Foxborough, Massachusetts, for Tom Brady Day which took place on September 10. Jack, Benny, and Vivi stood next to their dad for his triumphant return to Gillette Stadium, all wearing their dad's New England Patriots jersey.