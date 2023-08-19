How Many Kids Does Tom Brady Have With His Two Famous Exes?

Tom Brady's breakup with Gisele Bündchen made headlines as the ex-quarterback weathered a tumultuous 2022 NFL season. Tensions arose because Brady apparently prioritized his football career over his family, something Bündchen alluded to in an interview with British Vogue. "I don't think relationships just happen; it's never the fairy tale people want to believe it is," the model explained. "It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids. [Tom's] focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids. And I'm very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family." The comment raised eyebrows, and just days after Bündchen praised her "disciplined" husband on Instagram, news broke that Brady was taking time away from preseason training to focus on "personal matters." Shortly after, Brady and Bündchen went public with their divorce.

However, Brady has three children in total, including two with Bündchen and one with his previous ex, Bridget Moynahan. Moynahan and Brady were together for three years, beginning in 2004 when the couple were spotted together at a fashion event in NYC, per People. In 2005, Brady referred to his then-girlfriend as "one of my very best friends" on an episode of "60 Minutes," although he deflected when asked about marriage.

After high-profile breakups with both Moynahan and Bündchen, Brady isn't focused on romance. Instead, he's prioritizing what's next after football and continuing to stay heavily involved in his kids' lives.