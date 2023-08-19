How Many Kids Does Tom Brady Have With His Two Famous Exes?
Tom Brady's breakup with Gisele Bündchen made headlines as the ex-quarterback weathered a tumultuous 2022 NFL season. Tensions arose because Brady apparently prioritized his football career over his family, something Bündchen alluded to in an interview with British Vogue. "I don't think relationships just happen; it's never the fairy tale people want to believe it is," the model explained. "It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids. [Tom's] focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids. And I'm very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family." The comment raised eyebrows, and just days after Bündchen praised her "disciplined" husband on Instagram, news broke that Brady was taking time away from preseason training to focus on "personal matters." Shortly after, Brady and Bündchen went public with their divorce.
However, Brady has three children in total, including two with Bündchen and one with his previous ex, Bridget Moynahan. Moynahan and Brady were together for three years, beginning in 2004 when the couple were spotted together at a fashion event in NYC, per People. In 2005, Brady referred to his then-girlfriend as "one of my very best friends" on an episode of "60 Minutes," although he deflected when asked about marriage.
After high-profile breakups with both Moynahan and Bündchen, Brady isn't focused on romance. Instead, he's prioritizing what's next after football and continuing to stay heavily involved in his kids' lives.
Tom Brady shares a son with ex Bridget Moynahan
Tom Brady's child with Bridget Moynahan came as a surprise to everyone. In fact, it wasn't until after they'd broken up in 2006 — by which time Brady had moved on with Gisele Bündchen — that he learned Bridget was pregnant. Upon hearing the news, Bündchen later wrote in her memoir, "Lessons" (via Harper's Bazaar) that, "I felt my world had been turned upside down. Needless to say, that wasn't an easy time. But it was a time that brought about so much growth."
John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan isn't her kid, Bündchen is close to Brady's son with Bridget. Per People, she affectionately refers to Jack as her "bonus child" and explained that learning to co-parent with Bridget expanded her outlook on love. "My life became so much richer because I got to learn so much from that," Bündchen said via, Hello! Magazine.
Brady's world has also changed for the better since welcoming Jack. Ahead of Father's Day in May 2023, Brady posted an Instagram video along with his father to promote his clothing line. In it, Brady spoke about his role as a dad, explaining, "When my son Jack was born in 2007, my life changed forever. Nothing is more important to me than being a father." Previously, Brady shared lots of dedicated posts about Jack on Instagram, calling him "a blessing" and "an amazing young man."
Tom is spending more time with Ben and Vivian Brady
Jack Moynahan's impact on Gisele Bündchen's life was such that it kickstarted her dreams of being a mother. "I've always dreamed of being a mom, but I think that happened a little faster than I thought because now I have this beautiful little angel that I get to care for and love," Bündchen mused in a 2023 interview with Vanity Fair. After Moynahan's birth, she went on to have two children with Tom: Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake Brady. As of this writing, they are 13 and 10 years old, respectively.
The second time was the charm for Tom's NFL retirement, meaning he has more time to spend with all three of his children now that he's no longer focused on throwing bombs into the end-zone. In January 2023, he cataloged some adorable interactions between Ben and Vivian on his Instagram stories, via People. Sharing their antics on video, Tom called Vivian "the cutest roomie in the world" and referred to both her and Benjamin as "2 monkeys monkeying around." Overall, fans are seeing much more of his children on his social channels, as opposed to football content.
At his retirement party, the star QB shared that he is prioritizing family more than ever. "There is nothing I love more than football, but I have young children," he said. "They have watched enough of their dad's games, and it's time for me to watch their games."