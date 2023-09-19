New Details From Delphi Murder Case Are More Disturbing Than We Could've Imagined

The following article includes descriptions of murder.

Since 2017, the Delphi murder case has gripped the true crime nation and continues to do so as new details emerge. In 2017, two teenage girls, Liberty German and Abigail Williams, were hiking in Delphi, Indiana when they suddenly disappeared, per NBC Chicago. A day after they went missing, their bodies were found not far from where they started their hike. However, authorities still searched for the individual who played a role in their deaths.

In February 2017, authorities released two details regarding the potential suspect, per NBC Chicago. A photo taken from Libby's phone and an audio from what authorities believe was an interaction between the two girls and the suspect was released. The infamous words "down the hill" were pulled from the audio in hopes someone would recognize the voice. Unfortunately, even with all the evidence, the case went cold for years.

Still, Libby's sister, Kelsi German, never gave up hope of finding the person who killed her sister and her friend. In February 2022, she told WTHR, "When I'm feeling frustrated, when I feel like no answers are coming and I'm feeling dejected, I say that. I say, 'Today is the day. It's coming and it'll get here. We're going to have answers' and just reaffirm myself..." Kelsi's hope came true in October 2022 after Richard Allen was arrested and charged with the murder of Libby and Wliliams, per NBC Chicago. While the case seemed shut, new details have brought the Delphi case back to the spotlight.