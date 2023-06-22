Grim Idaho Murder Case Sees Major New Development Against Suspect

It's been over half a year since the tragic Idaho murders, and new details have been revealed in the case. On November 13, 2023, four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered at their home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. 21-year-old Madison Mogen, 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, and 20-year-old Xana Kernodle tragically lost their lives in the shocking attack. In the weeks that followed, authorities found themselves without an official suspect in custody, triggering a manhunt to find the perpetrator.

Authorities conducted a thorough investigation in their relentless pursuit of the perpetrator behind the appalling crime. Eventually, they came across Bryan Kohberger, and an official arrest was made in late December. CNN reported that Kohberger was charged with "four counts of murder in the first degree" and a felony burglary charge. The sudden arrest left many curious as to how authorities had identified the Ph.D. student as a possible suspect in the murders. Ultimately, it came down to two things: His car and DNA.

At the time of the murders, a white Hyundai Elantra was spotted near the scene, prompting an extensive search that eventually led authorities to Kohberger — whom they had closely monitored in the days prior to his arrest. Furthermore, the presence of Kohberger's DNA on the knife sheath discovered at the scene solidified his connection to the crime. Now, new details reveal how accurate this DNA match actually was.