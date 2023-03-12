New Idaho Murders Doc Theorizes Bryan Kohberger's Possible Defense (& It's Troubling)

With the impending trial of Bryan Kohberger as a suspect in the tragic deaths of four University of Idaho students, a new documentary proposes a theory on how Kohberger's attorney team could try to defend him in court.

The former teaching assistant at Washington State University was arrested on December 30 for the murders of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen in their shared off-campus Moscow, Idaho home. After he was taken into custody, Kohberger was charged with four counts of murder in the first degree and one count of felony burglary for his suspected break-in. His case is expected to be tried in Idaho, where if he's found guilty of even one first-degree murder charge then he would be sentenced to either life in prison or the death penalty, according to Idaho state law.

In preparation for his preliminary hearing in June, the prosecution has submitted over 1,800 photos and 995 pages of documents as evidence against Kohberger, per court documents obtained by Inside Edition. With this kind of evidence, many wonder how Kohberger's attorneys will try to argue against the prosecution. Well, Investigation Discovery's new documentary on this tragic case is guessing what legal tactics the defense may wield.