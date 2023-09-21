What's The Real Meaning Of Balut By Doja Cat? Here's What We Think

We have entered a new era of Doja Cat, with a new aesthetic, a new look, and new music. The Grammy-winning musician has released four tracks off her upcoming album, "Scarlet," and the latest release, "Balut," has an interesting meaning.

Doja's rise to stardom has been years in the making. She released an EP in 2014 and an album in 2018 that sparked interest among fans and those in the music industry. However, it wasn't until the release of her album, "Hot Pink," that the track "Say So" became a major hit on the singles charts. Doja released her third album, "Planet Her," in 2021, and it produced hit track after hit track. People loved that she mixed rap with pop, but when it came to the musician's upcoming album, she took a turn ... musically.

In April 2023, Doja shared her dislike for her previous albums in a series of now-deleted tweets, saying they were too much of that pop sound, per Teen Vogue. She tweeted, "i also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasn't trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I'm getting tired of hearing yall say that i can't so I will."

With Doja's new singles out, the song "Balut" leans heavily into the rap genre she teased, but what do the track's lyrics mean?