The Controversy That Has Doja Cat Ready To Quit Music

Have you ever been in a situation so frustrating that you eventually just want to throw in the towel and give up? Of course you have! Who hasn't? It looks like pop music superstar Doja Cat may have just reached this point herself — and fans are worried that she's seriously about to quit making music and performing altogether.

If you follow Doja on Twitter, you may have noticed that the artist has changed her display name to "i quit." In case that wasn't quite clear enough, Doja also tweeted on March 25, "This s*** ain't for me so I'm out. Y'all take care." It's definitely a surprising move from a performer at the top of her game with no sign of her popularity slowing down, though it wouldn't be the first time that Doja voiced her frustrations with the music industry.

The singer got candid in November 2021 and explained to fans that she didn't feel like the industry was letting her do her own thing. "I [make] music like willy-nilly, like just have fun," she said during an Instagram Live session, per The Neighborhood Talk. "I haven't done that in maybe five years, it feels like." Doja's controversy this time is a bit messier than her frustrations about creative control, as she has now upset countless supporters in her South American fan base.