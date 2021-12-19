Doja Cat Finally Has Something To Say About Dr. Luke
After years of criticism, Doja Cat is speaking up about her ties to scandalized music producer and songwriter Dr. Luke. The controversial producer is credited on some of Doja's biggest hits, like "Say So" and "Kiss Me More," along with his work on many high-performing songs from the last decade by other music industry stars.
Born Lukasz Gottwald, disturbing allegations against Dr. Luke came to light when his former protégé Kesha filed a lawsuit against him in 2014. The popstar claimed Dr. Luke sexually, physically, and verbally abused her after she signed with his label, Kemosabe Records, at age 18, per TMZ. Kesha, who alleged she was drugged and raped by Dr. Luke, stated in her lawsuit she was abused by the producer "to the point where [she] nearly lost her life," per Page Six. Dr. Luke tweeted in defense of his innocence, "I didn't rape Kesha and I have never had sex with her," adding, "It's sad that she would turn a contract negotiation into something so horrendous and untrue" (via The Atlantic).
Supporters of the #MeToo movement spoke out against Dr. Luke as an alleged abuser, which led Doja to lose listeners. In recent years, Doja Cat and other artists were criticized for helping Dr. Luke rehabilitate his image and career by working on hit tracks together. After dodging fans' questions about her ties to the disgraced songwriter, Doja Cat finally has something to say about her professional relationship with Dr. Luke.
Doja Cat doesn't plan to work with Dr. Luke again
Doja Cat revealed her intentions to stop working with Dr. Luke in a recent Rolling Stone profile. "I haven't worked with him in a very long time," the rapper confirmed. On working with the producer moving forward, Doja said, "I don't think I need to work with him again. I don't think I need to work with him in the future. I know that." The singer later chided, "I think it was definitely nice of me to work with him."
Doja then hinted that Dr. Luke's credits on her hit songs may be fabricated."There's s*** that he's credited for, where I'm like, 'Hmm, I don't know, I don't know if you did anything on that,'" she explained. Doja seemed to back-pedal on her shady comments about his songwriting credits in a follow-up statement in the interview. "I just want to be clear that I have no firsthand knowledge of that being the case and I don't want to participate in the rumor mill," she said. "The credits on my music are accurate, and I don't want to imply anything else."
Doja Cat takes her own songwriting very seriously, especially when people discredit her rap abilities. "AFTER THE LAST SONG I DROPPED YOU WILL RESPECT MY PEN AND THAT'S F***IN THAT," she tweeted in May. "Anyone who says that I'm not a rapper is in denial," Doja told Rolling Stone, "They don't know what they're talking about."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).