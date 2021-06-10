Everything We Know About Doja Cat's New Album

It's quite fair to say that Doja Cat has been living the high life over the past couple of years. The "Like That" hitmaker released her debut album, "Alama," in 2018 and has since found herself performing on some of the biggest stages in the world.

Doja Cat's 2019 sophomore LP, "Hot Pink," took her career to new heights and includes some of her biggest hits to date. According to Billboard, "Say So" became her first chart-topper on the US Hot 100, while the album became her first top 10 entry on the US Billboard 200. At the 2021 Grammy Awards, Doja Cat earned herself three nominations — Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Record of the Year for "Say So."

In 2021, Doja Cat made Forbes' "30 Under 30" music list at the age of 25. In April of the same year, she released "Kiss Me More" with R&B singer SZA, which will be taken from her upcoming third studio album. Since dropping the song, Doja Cat has revealed what fans can expect from the highly-anticipated project. Keep reading to find out more.